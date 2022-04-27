Insider Reveals Cardinals Have Done ‘Homework’ on Polarizing WR

When there’s smoke, there’s a fire during NFL draft season and the Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of it.

With the 23rd overall pick, the Cardinals are piled in with teams who draft in the middle to the end of the draft who covet a wide receiver. With the loss of Christian Kirk, there’s plenty of interest in the Cardinals obtaining a receiver in the first round.

There’s reported interest from the Cardinals in a receiver, but there may be competition.

ESPN Reporter Shares Insight

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote an article that provided last-minute news and rumors for the draft, which begins on April 28.

Fowler discussed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, who has interest from the Cardinals and two other teams.

“Georgia’s George Pickens is a true outside X receiver who could rise into the late first round,” said Fowler. “He could also go deep into Day 2, due in part to off-the-field concerns. Pickens told me that he believes his range is Nos. 25 to 45, and the Packers, Chiefs and Cardinals are among teams that have done lots of homework on him.”

Pickens suffered a torn ACL in spring practice in 2021, which limited the pass-catcher to five catches in four games. But there’s also been whispers negatively with Pickens, as he was suspended for a half-game at Georgia and had a fight with a Georgia Tech in the endzone.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman published an NFL Draft article which had put together anonymous coach’s reports on prospects, including Pickens. He was projected by many to be a second-round pick and while a league source complimented about Pickens having “a lot of upside,” but would then add, “but he can’t get out of his own way.”

On the other hand, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay thinks Pickens could have been a first-round prospect had he not torn his ACL. In his first two seasons, he recorded 85 receptions for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns. Pickens also performed well at the NFL combine and Georgia Pro Day, showing that he’s recovered from his 2021 injury.

Standing at 6’3 and 195 pounds with a 77-inch wingspan, Pickens is a big-bodied player who can handle any jump ball.

George Pickens should be a 1st round pick. Has the size, speed and physicality you need to be a playmaker on the outside. pic.twitter.com/GMoaQ83f3o — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) April 21, 2022

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum thinks Pickens is reminiscent of A.J. Green, who re-signed with the Cardinals to a one-year deal.