Cardinals Offer Hopeful Update on QB Kyler Murray’s Return

Kyler Murray has taken a positive step toward a possible return for the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray was on the field and practicing with the team Wednesday, November 17, and “moving around pretty good” on his injured left ankle, according to Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury said he’s hopeful Murray will be able to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 21, but that decision will be made later in the week.

“He’s getting better each day so we shall see how he progresses,” he said.

When asked whether he expects to play in Seattle, Murray told reporters: “I hope so.”

“If I can play, I’ll play,” he said, adding that he’s “pretty close” to feeling ready to play.

“I’ve made crazy progress. I’m way further along than I thought I would be,” Murray said.

Murray’s participation in the open portion of practice is a positive sign for the banged-up Cardinals (8-2), who’ve played the past two games without their Pro Bowl QB. Murray has been sidelined since injuring his ankle in the final moments of the Cardinals’ 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers on October 28.

Arizona has lost two of its past three games after starting the season 7-0, and its offense definitely could use a spark from Murray. The Cardinals were held to just 169 total yards — the fewest in Kingsbury’s three seasons with the team — in the lopsided 34-10 loss at home to the Carolina Panthers.

Participating in open part of #AZCardinals practice on Wednesday, QB edition: Kyler Murray ✅

Colt McCoy ✅

Chris Streveler ✅ So there is that. pic.twitter.com/fnGt9eE9Qw — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 17, 2021

While Murray was moving well on his injured ankle, backup QB Colt McCoy wasn’t throwing during the open part of practice as he recovers from a pectoral injury, according to Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake.

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy was working on his footwork during the open portion of practice but wasn’t throwing. pic.twitter.com/JejWvTtBT5 — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 17, 2021

McCoy struggled against the Panthers, completing 11 of 20 passes for just 107 yards and turning the ball over twice (a fumble and an interception) before leaving the game in the third quarter with a pectoral injury. Whether he’ll be able available to play against the Seahawks also won’t be decided until later in the week.

Limping to the Bye Week

Following a trip to Seattle, the Cardinals have a bye in Week 12 before facing the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 5.

That will give the Cardinals some much-needed rest and recovery time before resuming their run toward the playoffs. Arizona, which hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015 season, currently hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

To stay there, the Cardinals need to get healthy.

Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Hopkins wasn’t practicing with the team Wednesday, November 17, but he often takes Wednesdays off.

On a positive note, offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles) was practicing, according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

This story will be updated.

