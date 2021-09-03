Young Cardinals X-Factor Can Fix CB Problem

The constant talk on the team in the desert, the Arizona Cardinals, is the cornerback situation. On September 3, the players are on day two of their four days off given by coach Kliff Kingsbury before hitting the ground running to the regular season.

On August 31, the Cardinals placed Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list. This leaves a corner room filled with inexperience in Marco Wilson, Byron Murphy, Tay Gowan and Robert Alford, who hasn’t seen the field since 2018.

The front office should do everything in their power to find depth or starting-quality corners whether it’s the trade market or a free agent. We mentioned one player Arizona should be interested in that’s recently available in our article here.

But, there’s one young uprising player on the team who can be the lightning rod to the Cardinals’ defense in 2021.

One player who can mitigate the cornerback conundrum.

Rebounding After Bumpy 2020

Many players in every professional sports league discover the sophomore slump. For second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, it can be the opposite. After an offseason without any preseason games or even OTAs due to COVID-19, he started his career against the division rival San Francisco 49ers. It wasn’t pretty.

In week one, the game started with a Simmons’ horse-collar penalty that cost the Cardinals 15 yards. He never seemed comfortable and looked in disarray at times in coverage. After playing 29 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1, he wouldn’t reach a percentage that high until Week 9.

Simmons’ season started to change in Week 7 when he had his first sack and interception of the season. Both happened to be against Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, including the INT that set up their overtime win.

Russell Wilson throws an interception to Simmons with 57 seconds left in overtime pic.twitter.com/egpXAzT1xD — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) October 26, 2020

Simmons never played fewer than 30 percent of Arizona’s defensive snaps again.

At Clemson, Simmons played several positions including safety and a slot corner. The Cardinals started to have him work at edge rusher, in the slot and safety. Earlier in the season, he was just given the role of an inside linebacker. Over the final three games of the season, his coverage blossomed as he only allowed two catches for 35 yards.

Overall, despite a bad start, Simmons overcame the obstacles and played all 16 games, and has promise for a win-now team in his second year.

Simmons Fit in 2021

While Simmons should see time at linebacker, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph could use him in many areas. Now that Joseph has rookie linebacker Zaven Collins and linebacker Jordan Hicks, there are ways to put Simmons in favorable matchups against tight ends and receivers.

Kingsbury on August 25 spoke highly of Simmons’ multi-faceted game.

“We have him in different spots,” Kingsbury said. “He’ll be covering at times, so we want to continue to work that, work is pass rush stuff, work his (inside) ‘backer stuff. He’s a guy who is going to have a very important, impactful role at a number of different positions.”

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban was impressed with Isaiah’s showing against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason.

On one play, Simmons was in coverage on 3rd-and-9 on Chiefs speedy wideout Mecole Hardman. Hardman caught a 6-yard pass with plenty of cushion, but Simmons’ tremendous speed when the ball was in the air allowed him to drill Hardman as soon as Hardman made the catch, three yards shy of a first down.

He’ll be where we want him to be,” Kingsbury said. “Week in and week out, where we can maximize him versus that opponent, we will use him accordingly.”

It’s possible Simmons can see time in the slot and Murphy can move to the outside. It’s possible Simmons can cause a mishap and unexpectedly rush the quarterback. You can see Budda Baker and Simmons as safeties taking responsibility of deep-ball targets.

But as far as helping the corners, Simmons has the ability to accomplish that task. The possibilities are endless for the second-year linebacker.