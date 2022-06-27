Proposed Trade Has Cardinals Trading Former Top 10 Pick to AFC East

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to see a leap from linebacker Isaiah Simmons in 2022, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

After playing limited snaps in his rookie season, Simmons was third in total tackles with 105 in 2021. His second year was a step in the right direction as he started all 17 games for the Cardinals and posted seven passes defended and four forced fumbles.

But the Cardinals have not received top-ten pick value from the Clemson product who has yet to make the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons. With the departures of captains Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks, the Cardinals hope Simmons can continue his upward trend.

The Cardinals linebacker core relies heavily on Simmons and 2021 first-round pick Zaven Collins, who will be taking over the starting MIKE linebacker spot.

However, an analyst put together a trade proposal that has the Cardinals splitting the pair.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Young LB Gets Shipped to AFC East

Simmons will be 24 years old by the start of the 2022 season. With two more years left on his rookie contract, it would be extremely tough to see Simmons traded — especially with the Cardinals in contending mode after making the playoffs in 2021. The Cardinals traded their 2022 first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Marquise Brown.

That won’t stop Heavy on Jets writer Paul Esden Jr. from writing a trade proposal, sending Simmons to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick. Esden Jr. has the trade being performance incentives built, which could make it as high as a second-round pick in 2023. If Simmons were to struggle, the deal could become a fourth-round pick.

Esden Jr. believes that the Jets would be a great fit for the third-year linebacker due to defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh.

“Simmons isn’t in danger of being cut this offseason, but his stock is down after two very so-so campaigns thus far,” Esden Jr. wrote. “That is a perfect time for another team to strike while the iron is cold. The talent is still there, but for one reason or another, things haven’t clicked for the talented former Clemson Tigers star. A perfect pairing that would make sense is putting this dynamic swiss army knife in New York with head coach Robert Saleh.”

Simmons showed that he could be a dynamic swiss army knife in his time with Clemson. Esden Jr. mentioned NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s evaluation of Simmons, saying he possessed “a bachelor’s [degree] at three positions (slot corner, safety, linebacker).”

Pro Football Focus analyst Austin Gayle compared Simmons to All-Pro safety Derwin James in 2019.

Clemson's Isaiah Simmons is such a difference-maker, hard not to get Derwin James vibes from him. He's the do-it-all type every NFL team is looking for right now.pic.twitter.com/dBlYEQ0iyt — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) December 31, 2019

Esden Jr.’s hypothetical scenario makes perfect sense for the Jets, who are 27-70 over the last six seasons combined. While injuries got in the way, the Jets struggled defensively in 2021 as they ranked last in points allowed and lack young talent at the linebacker position.

As for the Cardinals, trading Simmons makes little to no sense. Without Simmons, the Cardinals would lack experience and talent with an already-shallow linebacker depth chart.

Other than Simmons and Collins, Nick Vigil, Tanner Vallejo, Joe Walker, Ezekiel Turner and Ben Niemann make up the Cardinals’ inside linebacker group.

Vance Joseph Speaks on Simmons’ Role

The Cardinals have experimented with Simmons in various roles in his first two seasons including safety, inside linebacker and EDGE.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke on June 1 and told the media that he understands Simmons’ versatility, but that linebacker is his baby.

“He has a special skill set and he can play some safety and play some ‘backer, but he’s a linebacker first,” Joseph said, via Sports Illustrated’s Aaron Decker.

Simmons had a 51.0 PFF grade in 2021. Joseph wants to see improvements from the 23-year-old in terms of making consistent plays.

“Watching him last year he made plays, but now he has to make consistent plays and not give up plays and that’s his next challenge,” Joseph said.