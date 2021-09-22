Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons Shares Insight on Ex College Teammate

Things are looking up for the Arizona Cardinals. After obliterating the Tennessee Titans and winning by a narrow margin to the Minnesota Vikings, the Cardinals are facing a Jacksonville Jaguars team that is hurting, to say the least.

The Jaguars coached by Urban Meyer have lost two games, both by double-digits. Arizona is currently favored by seven points on September 22 and the betting line could very well increase by game day.

While it’s just two games, first overall rookie QB Trevor Lawrence has had a rocky start, throwing five interceptions in the first two games of his career.

But Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons knows the talent of what Lawrence can bring since he was his Clemson teammate in 2018-2019.

“When he came in, I saw the videos of what he was doing in high school and everything,” said Simmons. “I mean, it’s high school, I kind of expect you to do that, you’re the No. 1 player in the country. But then he came in college and did the exact same thing. He quickly won me over realizing that he was a really special player.”

So what does Simmons know that his Cardinals’ teammates don’t? Let’s find that out.

Lawrence’s Traits

Of course, when Simmons talked to the media on September 22, Simmons wouldn’t get technical on how to stop Lawrence. But Simmons has given his teammates minor tricks and tips for playing against Lawrence. There is one aspect that isn’t talked about enough about Lawrence’s game that Simmons knows about.

It’s running with the football.

“I think his ability to run is something that people don’t really talk about, but I know for a fact that he can run,” said Simmons. “He can run the ball effectively. But I guess something that is kind of like shocking is his arm power is even better than his ability to run. I would consider him a dual-threat quarterback, just off of what I know he can do.”

While Lawrence has gone through rookie growing pains, it was surprising for Simmons that no teammate asked him first on how to play against Trevor.

“Nobody asked me,” said Simmons. “I don’t know why. I thought somebody would ask me. He can make any throw on the field, easily, so we’re gonna have to really cover. Arm talent like that doesn’t really come around too often, that I’ve seen, at least.”

Simmons won’t talk to Trevor, but for different reasons than you would expect.

“It’s always fun playing against your friends. It brings a different level of competitiveness. I’m not going to try to talk to him because you know these refs and the taunting.”

Rough Start for Urban Meyer

The Jaguars won just one game in 2020. So when Meyer took the head coaching job, no one said the organization would change overnight. But clearly, the NFL is way too difficult so far for the great college coach.

After their loss to the Broncos, Fangio actually told the world a little too much about what Meyer thinks of the league so far.

“This is the NFL. I don’t know Urban Meyer at all, really, I met him the other day, shook his hand before the game and after the game. And his comment to me was, ‘Every week is like playing Alabama in the NFL.’ That’s it. Everybody’s capable of beating everybody in this league,” Fangio said, via Troy Renck of Denver 7.

In Meyer’s seven seasons at Ohio State, Meyer never lost more than two games. The Jaguars are now in danger of losing 18 straight ages dating back to last season.

The Jaguars just don’t seem to run the football either in offensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s offense.

Jaguars Offense Trevor Lawrence – 88 Dropbacks

Run Game – 32 Attempts …things I hate to see for a young QB – 32nd in Run Percentage You knew Fangio was sitting back in 2-high all game, run the ball! — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 22, 2021

There’s a lot of negatives when it comes to the Jaguars and when you can’t muster over 200 total yards even against a great defense in a passing league, that’s a big concern.

The Jaguars' 189 yards of total offense against Denver is their fewest since the 2018 season finale against Houston (119 yards). It's the 13th time in franchise history the Jaguars have had 189 yards or fewer of total offense, per ESPN Stats & Information. https://t.co/k2WVjJuySR — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 19, 2021

The Jaguars will play the Cardinals at home hoping to win their first game TIAA Bank Field since beating the Colts on September 13, 2020.