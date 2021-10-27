Cardinals Give Surprising Injury Update on J.J. Watt

Well this came out of nowhere.

On October 27, the Arizona Cardinals announced that All-Pro defensive tackle J.J. Watt is out against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury.

The #AZCardinals have listed J.J. Watt as out for Thursday night with a shoulder injury.

This is Watt’s first game out as a Cardinal.

Watt didn’t practice all week leading up to Thursday’s bout against the Packers. While Watt and others were on the injury report throughout the week, the coaching staff in coach Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph gave no clues to his potential absence for Thursday’s game.

It’s unfortunate that both teams will be without their key players. Davante Adams is likely out and Allen Lazard will not play due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Luckily for the Cardinals, out goes Watt and in comes All-Pro edge-rushing linebacker Chandler Jones. Jones will play after missing the last two games after being on the Reserve/COVID list. Defensive tackle Zach Allen will also be back with the team, also coming back from the COVID list.

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is questionable with a hamstring injury, but Kingsbury on October 27 told the media he will likely go.

Kliff Kingsbury said DeAndre Hopkins will likely go. Also said he thinks C Rodney Hudson is tracking to return next week against the 49ers.

The undefeated Cardinals will have to weather the storm just like the Packers. Either way, the 7-0 Cardinals facing the 6-1 Packers on primetime should still be one of the best games of the year.

Watt’s Stellar Year

It must’ve been a serious enough injury to not let Watt play. But better safe than sorry, as you’d rather have Watt play healthy down the road.

Watt has been excellent in 2021. According to NFL writer Johnny Kinsley, ESPN has Watt top ten among defensive tackles for pass rush win rate and run stop win rate through Week 7.

JJ Watt has been so good this season that ESPN has him in the top 10 among defensive tackles for pass rush win rate AND run stop win rate through Week 7.

Watt began training camp on the PUP list due to a hamstring injury. Finally, on August 23, the Cardinals activated him and since has had his revitalization in Arizona.

The five-time Pro Bowler played all 16 games for the first time since 2018 and recorded 17 quarterback hits. After the Texans released him, the 32-year-old signed a two-year deal in March. Now, he is already up to 10 quarterback hits in seven games.

The data and analytics loves the Watt brothers.

Here's the defensive tackle version. Run stop win rate at defensive tackle (x) by pass rush win rate at defensive tackle (y). Turns out these plots look pretty great for *both* Watts.

Just like in training camp and the preseason, the Cardinals will have to monitor Watt closely. They can’t afford to jeopardize a contending team and play Watt with an injury. Especially knowing Watt has an injury history from 2016-2019, who missed 13 games in 16′, 11 games in 2017 and eight games in 2019.

For now, backup defensive lineman Michael Dogbe will take Watt’s place.

Cardinals Injury Report

We’ve mentioned Watt and Hopkins. The injury report for October 27 features another important player to monitor, and that is center Max Garcia.

Wednesday and final injury report before Thursday night's Cardinals-Packers game, including J.J. Watt ruled out.

The backup center has stepped in for Rodney Hudson, who’s on IR with a knee injury. Unfortunately, Garcia has an Achilles injury and could miss Thursday’s game.

Kingsbury has said that Sean Harlow will step in if Garcia is out. While Harlow has yet to allow a sack, he’s only played 52 snaps this season.

Yet, Kingsbury is confident in the inexperienced center.

“He has gotten a bunch of reps (at center) in our system,” Kingsbury said. “So, there is a high level of confidence in how he will be able to perform if he’s called upon.”

Defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence was also a non-participant, along with tight end Darrell Daniels.