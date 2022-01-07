NFL Insider Reveals Potential Return Date for Cardinals’ J.J. Watt

The news that came from the Arizona Cardinals on January 7 should have every fan from the desert buzzing.

According to the Cardinals, J.J. Watt is designated to return from the injured reserve list. Watt can begin practicing and can be activated within the next 21 days.

We have designated DL J.J. Watt to return from the injured reserve list.



Watt can begin practicing and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. pic.twitter.com/OAr983Wo3P — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 7, 2022

Watt’s season appeared to be over after suffering a shoulder surgery to the Texans in Week 7. The five-time Pro Bowler reportedly tore his biceps, labrum, and rotator cuff according to Rapoport.

He had surgery in Houston and was told recovery was going to take “four to six months”. That would end his season altogether.

But Watt has a history of overcoming the odds of returning to game action. He had a torn pectoral injury with the Texans in 2019 which was thought to be season-ending. The All-Pro underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left pectoral muscle and missed just 8 games and didn’t miss their playoff game.

Now, NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Watt is “planning to return to the field during the first week of the playoffs.”

While it seemed impossible at the time of his surgeries, JJ Watt is actually planning to return to the field during the first week of the playoffs. It’s not for sure yet, but it is possible. Would be an incredible recovery for the star. https://t.co/P9xGMOCqJS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022

That would be an unbelievable feat. The last update of Watt was his interview with Maanav Gupta, an 18-year-old aspiring sports broadcaster who has a YouTube channel called, ‘Maanav’s Sports Talk.’

“It’s going really well,” said Watt on December 21. “It’s going much better than I think we could have hoped or expected for it to go at this time. I’m feeling really good, I’m doing a lot of stuff to try and push it as hard as I can to smartly and safely get back as fast as I can.”

The Packers have the No 1. seed locked up, which means the Cardinals have to play the first week of the playoffs. It’s looking promising the team will the three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s services in the first round.

Watt’s Impact

The defensive lineman played in the first seven games of the season and even through injury during the Cardinals win over his former team in Week 7.

After suffering multiple potential season-ending injuries, Watt hoped to be back by February if the Cardinals played in the Super Bowl.

After the news that Watt’s designated to return from the Injured Reserve, Rapoport in his latest update has encouraging news on Watt’s rehab:

“But according to those with knowledge of his rehab, Watt is already testing at a level that would allow him to play,” said Rapoport. “Over the past few days, he had an MRI to confirm the incredible progress he’s made.”

The Cardinals remained hopeful on November 16 that the defensive end could return this season after undergoing surgery on his shoulder, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

Watt showed promising signs of doing individual work on the sidelines at practice on December 1. Later in the day, coach Kliff Kingsbury was optimistic about Watt’s possible return.

“You can never count him out,” said Kingsbury. “He’s a machine. He’s been working like crazy. I’m never up here when he’s not up here and doing some sort of rehab.”

Watt is a valuable run-stuffer for the Cardinals – a department that has struggled off-and-on throughout the 2021 campaign. The offseason addition in 2021 was a huge part of the Cardinals’ early success, compiling a team-high 28 QB pressures and 11 QB hits before his injury according to PFF.