Cardinals’ J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins Mourn Loss of Demaryius Thomas

The NFL world, Arizona Cardinals world and beyond suffered a tragic loss on December 9.

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home by police. Relatives and former teammates of Thomas told The Associated Press that he has been experiencing seizures in the past year according to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro receiver spent nine years as a Bronco and won Super Bowl 50 with the team in 2016. Thomas also had brief stints with the Houston Texans in 2018 and the New York Jets in 2019 before he retired in June of 2021.

The 33-year-old’s death sent shock waves to so many prominent figures.

J.J. Watt was a teammate of Thomas in 2018 and shared his memories of Thomas on Twitter.

“Way way too young,” said Watt. “The first image of DT that pops in my head will always be that smile and positive energy. Rest In Peace brother.”

Way way too young. The first image of DT that pops in my head will always be that smile and positive energy. Rest In Peace brother. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/zBmjFexhzj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 10, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins was also with the Texans when Thomas was traded to the Texans before the 2018 trade deadline. Hopkins posted his sorrow on social media.

“Love you forever brother,” said Hopkins. “This one hurt deep.”

Love you forever brother!! This one hurt Deep 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/E13dwDUcRx — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 10, 2021

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was the head coach of the Broncos from 2017-2018.

The news had the assistant coach in shock.

“Obviously shocked by the news,” Joseph told the media. “He was a great person. The person, that’s what everyone talks about. How he treated me and his teammates in Denver was excellent, that’s what he was. You rarely meet people in this business that are excellent people and he was one of them.”

It’s not hard to find how many lives were impacted by the endearing qualities of Demaryius Thomas.

Broncos Reactions Pour In

Thomas will always be remembered for being a Bronco. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft, but injuries hurt him mightily in his first two seasons. Fortunately, Thomas came back late from injury in his second season and became starting QB Tim Tebow’s favorite target.

In the 2011 playoffs, Thomas caught the game-winning, 80-yard touchdown pass from Tebow on the opening play of overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas has passed away, via @MilesGarrettTV Throwback to his historic walk-off touchdown catch vs. the Steelers in the 2011-12 AFC Wild Card pic.twitter.com/h8tZzFdbxr — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 10, 2021

The Broncos signed Peyton Manning the following season. In Thomas’ third season, he took off and caught 94 passes for 1434 yards. His major contributions led to the appearances of two Super Bowls and a championship in 2015.

Thomas is one of four players in NFL history to have four straight seasons with 1,300+ receiving yards.

2021 Hall of Famer Manning was the quarterback for all four seasons. Manning had a deep personal relationship with the playmaker.

“D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player,” said Manning. “That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event.”

Broncos all-time great running back Terrell Davis, who won the 1998 Super Bowl MVP award, was stunned by the tragedy.

I'm just shocked to hear that Demaryius Thomas has died. Gone way to soon. Honored to have known you brutha. R.I.P! — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) December 10, 2021

Broncos Hall of Fame wide receiver Shannon Sharpe spoke on his show Undisputed and shared his fondest memories of the person Thomas was.

Sharpe also posted on social media his condolences to Thomas’ family and friends.

I’m heart broken. This doesn’t seem real but I’m proud of the man and player DT became. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Bronco Country, we’re hurting. https://t.co/tuAlUyQZ8n pic.twitter.com/jFflDkLJ1t — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 10, 2021

Thomas’ death sparked a massive reaction from reporters, opposing players and especially the fans.

Football Community Reactions

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright gave his thoughts on what a, ‘gut punch’ Thomas’ death was to the Denver and football community at large.

Finally got a couple hours sleep. What a gut punch to the community of Denver, and the football community at large. DeMaryius LOVED kids and was looking for opportunities to help kids in his post playing career. That was his priority. Gone way too soon at 33. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 10, 2021

Seahawks All-Pro QB Russell Wilson, whose team beat the Broncos in the 2014 Super Bowl, said he was “heartbroken” while calling the receiver a “young legend.”

Demaryius’s alma mater Georgia Tech posted a picture on social media, the place where he became a future NFL first-rounder.