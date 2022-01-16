Cardinals’ J.J. Watt Sparks Major Buzz in Latest Twitter Post

The latest update on Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt doesn’t get any more clear-cut than this.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer on January 16, J.J. Watt is “expected back with the team tomorrow night to play against the Rams.”

Glazer went on to say that the team expected Watt to miss six months and that Watt tore his rotator cuff, his labrums, his biceps. One of the Cards coaches told Glazer, “this was the last thing they ever expected.”

Glazer was the first to report Kyler Murray’s one-to-three-week ankle injury timetable on October 31.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

But if you want even more clear-cut news, you can hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Watt posted a picture of himself on Twitter in his last game of action – speculating that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is back.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury still told the reporters on January 15 that the decision on Watt’s return will “come down to the wire.”

“We’ve just got to get to Monday and see what his comfort level is and what he feels like and what we think he can do for us,” Kingsbury said. “We’ll take it down to the wire with him. He’s done everything humanly possible to put himself in this position. And I know if he has it his way he’ll be out there. We’ve got to be smart.”

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport on January 15 said the five-time All-Pro practiced all week and had no setbacks.

“I am told if nothing else occurs between now and then, he is expected to be activated, is expected to play,” Rapoport said.

The Cardinals hope to get the same Watt that helped Arizona be an unbeaten team, allowing just 16.3 points per game in seven games.

Latest Injury Updates

Glazer also reported that running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds are expected to play.

Conner came back against the Seahawks in Week 18 after missing the previous two games with a heel injury but suffered a ribs injury that forced him out of the game. Edmonds didn’t play Week 18 due to ribs and toe injuries, but practiced during the week.

Edmonds gave an optimistic outlook on his situation last week.

“I’m feeling good to go,” Edmonds said on January 13. “I’ll be out there Monday night. ‘No. 2’ will be suited up. I practiced (Thursday), and everything felt pretty good. We still have a couple of days until Monday, so I’ll be able to keep healing my body.”

There still aren’t any updates on wide receiver Rondale Moore, who’s been out since Week 15 due to an ankle injury, or Marco Wilson, who hasn’t played for two games because of a shoulder issue.

“(Wilson) hasn’t practiced much up until this week,” Kingsbury said. “We’ll see how he feels before the game. We’re hoping we can get him in some capacity.”

Starting Left guard Justin Pugh popped up on the injury report on January 14 due to a calf issue. Pugh practiced in a limited fashion on January 14 and didn’t practice on January 15.

Kingsbury gave a not-so-enchanting view on Pugh’s situation.

“If (Pugh) weren’t able to go, that would not be ideal, but we have other guys who have played at a high level whether it’s (Sean) Harlow, Josh Jones,” Kingsbury said on January 15.