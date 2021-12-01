J.J. Watt’s Cryptic Twitter Message Has Cardinals Fans Buzzing

At first, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro defender J.J. Watt was likely done for the season with a shoulder injury according to initial reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport.

A little more than a month later, clear progress has been made. Watt was spotted on December 1 doing individual work on the sidelines at practice.

It was good to see as well during #AZCardinals practice J.J. Watt on the side, getting in some conditioning with an athletic trainer. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 1, 2021

A couple of hours later, Watt posted a message from the great Albert Einstein on social media: “Only those who attempt the absurd can achieve the impossible.”

“Only those who attempt the absurd can achieve the impossible.” – Albert Einstein — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 1, 2021

It was absurd to think Watt could return for the 2021 season. Similarly, Watt’s torn pectoral injury with the Texans in 2019 was thought to be season-ending. He underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left pectoral muscle and missed just 8 games.

On December 1, coach Kliff Kingsbury was optimistic about Watt’s possible return.

“You can never count him out,” said Kingsbury. “He’s a machine. He’s been working like crazy. I’m never up here when he’s not up here and doing some sort of rehab.”

Two Key Players Speak on Kingsbury Report

On November 28, Schefter reported that the Oklahoma Sooners were targeting Kingsbury for their opening head coach position. Oklahoma lost coach Lincoln Riley, who was named head coach at USC.

Cardinals players were asked about the report, including star quarterback Kyler Murray, who scoffed at the idea.

“I know Kliff. I don’t really buy into it,” said Murray. “I think he’s got a pretty good job right now.”

Murray, who was drafted first overall a few months after hiring Kingsbury, has played MVP-level football in his third season.

Kingsbury has gone on the record stating how much appreciation he has working with the young quarterback.

“We signed up together and as much as any duo probably in the history of the NFL the way this thing has played out,” Kingsbury said on November 24, “we know we’re tied to each other forever.”

While Murray’s missed three games due to an ankle injury, he still remains first in completion percentage (72.7%), first in yards per attempt (8.9), and first in passer rating (110.4)

Kyler has loved every single minute of being a Cardinal.

“I’m in a good headspace,” said Murray. “We’re 9-2 with the best record in the league. None of that matters right now. We got to keep going. I’m excited where we are as a team.

Emerging second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons also had a comment on the Kingsbury matter.

“I know Kliff,” said a smiling Simmons. “I don’t really buy into it. I think he’s got a pretty good job right now. You and me are in this for the long haul. “From what he told us, he’s not going anywhere.”