Cardinals Could Add Potentially Released Pro Bowl Defender

The dust has settled with the Arizona Cardinals after the 2022 NFL draft and there remains an intriguing possibility.

All signs point to cornerback James Bradberry being released by the New York Giants according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The money-strapped Giants haven’t resolved Bradberry’s cap situation, who accounts for a $21 million cap hit in 2022, per Spotrac.

A trade involving Bradberry hasn’t materialized, especially with teams knowing the cost doesn’t equal the value. Bradberry allowed a 100.3 passer rating when targeted last year, per PFF.

If Bradberry were to be released, it would be wise for the Cardinals to take a look under the hood.

Bradberry Had a Stellar 2020 Season

It wasn’t too long ago when Bradberry signed a three-year, $43 million contract with the Giants in 2020. In his first season with the Giants, Bradberry nabbed 54 combined tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass defenses on his way to his first Pro Bowl.

After a peculiar 2021 season, it still pains Giants general manager Joe Schoen that there’s a chance Bradberry will rock a different jersey next season.

“It stinks,” Schoen said, “because James is a great kid, he’s a true professional, he can still play. Obviously, if you move on from him, there’s a huge void on your roster. For what’s best long-term for the franchise, we’re trying to weigh that while also trying to compete today and build for tomorrow.”

While Schoen expected on May 4 “a resolution hopefully by the end of the week” with Bradberry, he later opened the possibility of a possible restructure to the cornerback’s contract or trade on ESPN’s “The Michael Kay Show.”

Despite a lackluster 2021 season, Bradberry is just 28-years-old and is still proven to be a potential Pro Bowl-caliber defender.

Cardinals Should Look Closely at Bradberry’s Potential Market

According to OverTheCap, the Cardinals have $3 million in cap space. That’s not including money on the books for the rookie draft class. But for the right price, the Cardinals should be all over Bradberry if he were to be released.

The Cardinals will be receiving $10 million in cap relief after the post-June 1 cut of Jordan Phillips. The recent DeAndre Hopkins’ six-game PED suspension will also bring back $2.2 million for Arizona.

Arizona’s top three cornerbacks in Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson and Jeff Gladney are all 25-years-old or younger. Murphy’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and Wilson and Gladney lack starting experience. Arizona could look to re-sign free agent CB Robert Alford, who was a solid 2021 starter.

But Alford is 33-years-old and suffered a season-ending injury in Week 14. Bradberry has missed just two games since 2017, dating back to his days with the Carolina Panthers.

Despite a lackluster 2021 season for Bradberry, you could correlate the Giants’ poor season to his struggles. The Giants finished 4-13 in 2021 and had one of the worst offenses in football, which led to the defense continually staying on the field.

Depth is also an issue for the Cardinals. Arizona drafted one cornerback in the 2022 draft and it was Valdosta State cornerback Christian Matthew, who was selected in the seventh round. The rest of the cornerback depth chart is Breon Borders, Jace Whittaker, Antonio Hamilton and Nate Brooks.

If and, potentially, when Bradberry is available, the Cardinals should look to add the former second-round pick.