Cardinals Reporter Makes Bold Offense Predictions

For all you Arizona Cardinals fans and die-hard fantasy football buffs, this will be a great read.

Fantasy Football analyst Michael F. Florio of NFL Network spoke to Cardinals ESPN reporter Josh Weinfuss on his thoughts on Arizona’s offense.

Weinfuss has been to training camp and is going with what he’s seeing. Some of the nuggets might be straightforward, others might surprise you.

Conner Will Be ‘Heavily Used’

Let’s start with the running game. The Cardinals on August 10 released their “unofficial” depth chart. Chase Edmonds is listed as RB1 and James Conner is listed as RB2.

While the depth chart may deceive you, Weinfuss thinks that Edmonds will not be an every-down back as Conner will be heavily used.

We are joined by #Cardinals reporter @joshweinfuss now – he says Chase Edmonds will not be an every down back as James Conner will be heavily used He says short yard and goal line work could go to Conner — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 9, 2021

It remains to be seen that Edmonds can lead a backfield. While he was productive in 2020, he’s never had over 500 rushing yards and isn’t the typical goal-line running back. Fortunately for Edmonds, he does having ball-catching in his game, with 402 receiving yards last season.

I'd be surprised if James Conner has a passing game role for the Cardinals. Kenyan Drake — a better receiver — had only 137 receiving yards last season. Chase Edmonds should get almost all of that work. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 10, 2021

Conner has missed 14 games in his four years in the league and has never played a full NFL season. At the same time, if healthy, whoever hits the ground running and takes on the short-yardage plays can be a coach’s best friend. Conner’s frame can give him the advantage.

Arizona’s running backs coach James Saxon raved about the RB room.

“This is a very good room,” Saxon told Arizona Sports’ Doug & Wolf on August 5. “I don’t know if I’ve had a room quite as deep as this one. These guys are all competitors. They’re all different skill sets.”

Saxon was also Conner’s running backs coach in Pittsburgh when Conner had his best career season.

“This guy is a hard-nosed dude,” Saxon said. “He’s going to do everything you ask him to do and even more than that … We’re fortunate to have this guy, and I’m happy to have him. He’ll be a great addition.”

If one of the top two backs gets hurt, a player to keep an eye on is Eno Benjamin. While he was inactive all of last season, the seventh-rounder Benjamin was bouncy in college and sometimes takes reps with the first team.

Eno Benjamin is getting some solid run with the first team offense today. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 5, 2021

Thread on #Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin pic.twitter.com/tRV3ewIFp9 — NFL Film Review (@NFLFilmReview) April 30, 2020

Pass-Catching Target Shares

DeAndre Hopkins barely has to be mentioned. It’s obvious how effective he can be. Put WR1 in chalk for D-Hop.

Weinfuss believes that A.J. Green will be the second-leading catcher in Kingsbury’s offense.

“AJ Green is the number 2 target without a doubt” – Josh says AJG has looked fantastic and has ever really been a #2 in his life People with the Cards believe DHop can go for 1500 yards and Green can still approach 1,000. They are very high on Green in Arizona — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 9, 2021

Green was off to a promising training camp but has been out this week due to “minor” issues. Kliff Kingsbury will not be specific when it comes to injuries in the preseason.

It’s an extremely tough ask for Green to stay healthy the whole season. He’s had foot and hamstring injuries missed all of 2019 and just turned 33-years-old.

But if he’s healthy, Green is more than accommodating to his surroundings. And that’s why he chose Arizona.

“I’m always team-first,” Green said on July 29. “When I was the guy in Cincinnati for 10 years, I always wanted another guy. I had Tyler Boyd, we had Marv (Marvin) Jones, we had some great guys. My thing is, I don’t want to be forced the ball, and here, I don’t have to be forced the ball. You got Hop on one side, you got me on the other side, you got Kirk working the middle. It creates a lot of matchups, and that’s why I picked this place.”

Rookie WR Rondale Moore can keep defenses honest with his side-to-side play. He’s someone who can be the #3 target, but it can be unpredictable knowing Christian Kirk’s presence.

Rondale Moore is the guy who will take the top off the defense. Moore has the speed and size to be a deep threat, but he can go across the middle in the slot Josh says 500-700 yards and 7-8 TDs is in play for Moore. But he adds Christian Kirk could easily end up the #3 target — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 9, 2021

“Special” is the term James Palmer of NFL Network described Moore in the slot. The Cardinals can run four WR sets with Hopkins, Green, Kirk and Moore. Kyler Murray can play with a lot of toys.

The Cardinals first official depth chart has the WRs broken out by role. If this were you hold you would see Hopkins and AJ Green on the outside with Kirk in the slot and Rondale Moore coming on as 2nd slot in 4 WR sets (which they run often).#DepthChartDay pic.twitter.com/kyGpIUp7IQ — Andrew Cooper (@CoopAFiasco) August 10, 2021

Tight ends weren’t mentioned yet, but with Dan Arnold out, Maxx Williams appears to be the TE pass-catcher. It’ll be surprising if Williams exceeds 20 catches. But who knows? Williams could steal some touchdowns in the red zone. Let’s hope Williams can stay healthy.

MVP Kyler?

As for Kyler Murray? The sky is the limit.

Kyler Murray: only QB w/ 5 RUSH TDs of 10+ yards in 2020 Hit the 🔁 button if you're drafting him this seasonpic.twitter.com/Fg0729XRhR — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 10, 2021

Ask Josh Allen, which his organization built around his strengths for his third year. Weinfuss believes Murray will be in the MVP discussion to the wire.

Josh believes Kyler Murray will take another big step this year and will be in the MVP discussion late in the season Kyler does want his legs to be used as a luxury but it’s so vital to the offense he does not expect a big decrease in rushing attempts for him — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 9, 2021

There’s room to grow. Kingsbury wants Murray to get a contract extension in his fourth year just like Allen.

“I hope we get the opportunity to do that because that means he’ll have a phenomenal year just like Josh did last year and emerges as one of the top players in the league,” Kingsbury said on August 7. “At that position, you’re willing to do whatever you can to keep that.”