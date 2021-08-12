Cardinals Lose Key RB, 3 Others to COVID List: Report

The Arizona Cardinals have placed running back James Conner, defensive lineman Leki Fotu, tight end Darrell Daniels and safety Charles Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 List, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

According to reports by Pelissero, all have been deemed high-risk close contacts. This means all four players haven’t been vaccinated. The rule states if vaccinated players are in contact with an individual who tests positive, the players don’t need to be placed on COVID reserve.

On August 11, the Cards placed WR Andy Isabella in COVID protocol for a second time.

Kingsbury said WR Andy Isabella is in Covid protocol. It’s the second time in camp Isabella has been in the protocol. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 11, 2021

It’s been troubling, to say the least, when it comes to COVID-19 for the Cardinals. The Cards were among the teams to be 90+% vaccinated.

Another one: The #AZCardinals are now among the teams at 90+% vaccinated. In fact , the number of unvaccinated players can be counted on one hand. Excellent progress. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2021

Watch for Running Backs Against Cowboys

Without Conner, you will be seeing a little of the starting RB1, Chase Edmonds. But mostly in the preseason, backups will get the most run. Those backups will be Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and new addition Ito Smith.

Benjamin is bouncy and is worth a look from the coaching staff.

It won’t just be running the football for Benjamin. Benjamin has been showing out as a pass-catcher throughout camp, widening eyes with his explosiveness in practice. He’s also seen time in special teams with the amount of sheer talent at RB.

“My job is really just to go out there and do everything that I’m asked of,” Benjamin told Arizona Sports’ Doug & Wolf. “At Arizona State, I just had to mainly focus on running the ball, now here there’s a lot more on my plate.”

Zach Allen on Arizona Sports’ Doug & Wolf show mentioned someone who stood out at training camp.

Cardinals DE Zach Allen was asked by @DougandWolf987 who has stood out in camp. First mention was RB Jonathan Ward. — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) August 5, 2021

The Cardinals running back room isn’t top-heavy when compared to the rest of the league, but it’s certainly deep and should withstand any potential situation like with Conner’s.

Tight End Competition Changes

Darrell Daniels figured to backup Maxx Williams, according to the unofficial depth chart. Now, Ross Travis and new addition Demetrius Harris will step up against the Dallas Cowboys.

Demetrius Harris was added to the Cardinals roster on August 10, along with defensive lineman Jack Crawford and bringing back DL Josh Mauro.

Harris is a man with experience. The seven-year veteran has played with Chicago (2020), Cleveland (2019) and Kansas City (2014-18). He’s played in 101 games with 44 starts, making 79 receptions for 799 yards and nine touchdowns.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to see Harris make his reps against the Cowboys.

“He’s a guy who’s played a bunch in this league,” said Kingsbury. We’ll try to get him out there Friday as best as we can. He’s picking it up quickly so far, he’s athletic. We’ll see how it goes.”

Defensive Line Ravaged With Injuries

J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen and David Parry have missed time for the defensive line.

Granted, all of these injuries have been considered “minor” by Kingsbury, who’s played the non-specific game all preseason.

Now, backup Fotu is out.

It became important to add bodies to the DL. The Cardinals signed Jack Crawford, Margus Hunt and Josh Mauro on August 11. All three have plenty of experience, the most being Crawford who’s a nine-year veteran.

The defensive front will be an unpredictable and certainly interesting watch against the Cowboys.