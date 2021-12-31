Offseason Addition Hailed as Cardinals 2021 ‘Non-QB MVP’

Despite the late-season struggles, the 2021 Arizona Cardinals should still be viewed as a success.

Arizona was widely viewed as the worst team in the tough NFC West throughout betting sportsbooks. The team clinched a playoff berth in 2021 for the first time since 2015 and has steadily improved in Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

The Cardinals have seen production from the flashy positions. Outside linebacker Markus Golden has a team-high 11 sacks, whose two year-contract worth $5 million penned in the 2021 offseason looks like a bargain. Free-agent signing running back James Conner was selected to his second Pro Bowl nod, as he leads the Cardinals in touchdowns with 16.

There are many more players that have been valuable for the Cardinals. But “most valuable” is a whole new meaning.

Reporter Names Surprise MVP Pick

ESPN put out a piece on power rankings for the league as well as every team’s “Non-QB MVPs” for the year.

The Cardinals are trending downward after losing the last three games, ranking 11th in ESPN’s Power Rankings.

Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss acknowledged center Rodney Hudson as the Cardinals’ “Non-QB MVP.”

“Hudson is Kyler Murray’s eyes and ears on the line of scrimmage, helps set the protection, alerts Murray and the rest of the offense to formations and takes care of the rest of the lineman on seemingly a play-by-play basis,” said Weinfuss. “Whenever Hudson is out, the Cardinals struggle in some way. He has missed five games thus far this season, and Arizona has lost three of them. Hudson has been the veteran presence at center that Arizona had been lacking for years, and he provided the type of stability and comfort that allowed the Cardinals to get off to a great start.”

Some would argue Conner has been the best non-QB player for the Cardinals. But Hudson isn’t a bad choice either.

Arizona traded a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for the three-time Pro Bowl starting center in March of 2021. The Cardinals struggled mightily with defensive pressure at the center position in 2020 and needed a leader and voice.

The Cardinals are 8-2 when Hudson starts at center. Hudson had missed the past two matchups due to landing on the Reserve/COVID list, after missing three games earlier this season with a ribs injury.

According to olinestats.com, Hudson leads all centers in pressures allowed per pass snap with a 1.04% rate. In the 10 games Hudson’s played in 2021, the 32-year-old has not been flagged for a penalty, allowed only one sack and given up just three quarterback pressures.

The anchoring center is now in his 11th season and is the heartbeat of a third team’s offensive line.

Offense Hit Hard Without Hudson

The Cardinals have seen the center position look dramatically worse without Hudson’s presence. Backup center Max Garcia has had his warts with botched snaps and one of them resulting in a safety against the Colts.

“I haven’t seen it be a major issue but the last couple of weeks we have had the ball on the ground I think three times, which just can’t happen,” Kingsbury said . “It’s too tough of a league to waste plays like that.”

Kingsbury could sure use Hudson in the lineup, and the coach insinuated on December 31 that Hudson will play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

Kliff Kingsbury said he's sure there will be moments during Sunday's game when Rodney Hudson is tired, signaling that the center will be back against Dallas. — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) December 31, 2021

Hudson was activated from the Reserve/COVID list on December 27.