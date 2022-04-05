Cardinals Named ‘Landing Spot’ for 5-Time Pro Bowl Receiver

The clock keeps ticking on the Arizona Cardinals to add a wide receiver.

With the departure of Christian Kirk in free agency, the Cardinals will be losing 103 targets from the 2021 team. Of course, the Cardinals can simply draft a wide receiver through the draft from April 28-30. But with Arizona controlling the 23rd overall pick, there could be numerous teams swarming for wideouts before them.

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, the Cowboys are considered a potential landing spot for five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“With Christian Kirk gone and A.J. Green still unsigned, Arizona suddenly needs some proven depth alongside DeAndre Hopkins out wide,” said Benjamin. “Landry makes all the sense in the world as a target machine/safety valve for Kyler Murray.”

Landry Situation Remains Complicated

The Cleveland Browns released Landry on March 14 before the final year of his five-year, $75.5 million contract. Days before Landry’s release, the Browns traded for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and chose not to deal with Landry’s $16 million cap hit.

Landry’s 2021 season was the worst for Landry, hitting career lows in receptions (53), yards (570) and touchdowns (two). Unfortunately, the 29-year-old’s numbers cratered due to a knee injury which cost him five games. It’s also worth noting Baker Mayfield’s injury-plagued 2021 season topped with below-average play, which led the team into signing All-Pro Deshaun Watson in 2022.

The LSU product made the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2019 and averaged 96 catches per year. Landry missed zero games from that span and tweeted about that aspect in February.

Before this year I missed 0 games. So push y’all narrative, it’s noted ✊🏾✊🏾 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 22, 2022

Landry also tweeted on February 22, “Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.”

According to Browns writer Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are still in the mix for Landry.

Source: #Browns remain in the mix for WR Jarvis Landry. Nothing sounds close, but Cleveland remains in the picture. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 5, 2022

Does Landry to Cardinals Make Sense?

Over The Cap shows Arizona with $5.9 million in cap space. There can still be room to add a free-agent wide receiver.

But on March 26, Pro Football Network’s Mike Florio said Landry’s looking for money the Cardinals don’t have.

“Landry, we’re told, had hoped to get a contract in the range of $20 million per year,” Florio wrote. “Nearly two weeks into free agency, it won’t be easy to find that kind of money.”

That’s not to say Landry will probably have to adapt to the market. It’s April 5 and teams are standing still even with available free agents such as Odell Beckham Jr., Will Fuller and Julio Jones as well as the draft coming up later in the month.

Spotrac values Landry at a $12 million annual market value for two seasons. The Cardinals could make it work at that price tag.

It just wouldn’t make sense to fork up money for Landry when looking at the Cardinals roster. Landry is a slot receiver, which is Rondale Moore’s role. The team is looking for an outside receiver that can fill the role of A.J. Green’s in 2021. Maybe the team will simply re-sign Green?

Landry could still have something left in the tank as he’s heading into his age-30 season in 2022. But don’t expect him to recapture his talents in Arizona.