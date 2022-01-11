Cardinals ‘Could Potentially Add’ Pro Bowl Cornerback, Says Analyst

The Arizona Cardinals could have a real chance at boosting a position of need in the incoming offseason.

Of course, the Cardinals are on their way to Los Angeles to face the Rams in the Wild Card round on January 17.

But no matter what, the team has shown weakness and depth issues at the cornerback position in 2021. Cornerback Robert Alford, 33, was placed on Injured Reserve on December 18 and rookie Marco Wilson has missed three games due to injury and has had an up-and-down season.

According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the Cardinals could make a run at 2021 Pro Bowl selection J.C. Jackson. The 26-year-old was undrafted and signed by the New England Patriots in 2018 and has turned into a sensation. Jackson has 17 interceptions over the last two years and has taken charge of the Pats’ cornerback room with All-Pro corner Stephon Gillmore no longer a Patriot.

Jackson will be a free agent in 2022 but could get hit with the franchise tag, similarly to All-Pro guard Joe Thuney in 2020. But Thuney then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs the following year in free agency.

If Jackson were to be available in any given year on the open market, you better believe general manager Steve Keim is pinning his ears to Jackson’s contract demands.

Why the Fit Makes Sense

Sobleski thinks that Jackson is the potential white whale to the Cardinals’ cornerback issues.

“The search for a quality cornerback has been a constant within the Arizona Cardinals organization for about, oh, the past decade or so. Maybe that’s a bit of an overstatement, but Arizona looked to acquire a competent Patrick Peterson counterpart for the majority of his time in the desert. He’s now gone, and the Cardinals could still use a boost at a premium position. J.C. Jackson entered the league as an undrafted free agent only to become the game’s premier ball hawk with 25 interceptions (and counting) in his first four seasons. Jackson can immediately step in as the Cardinals’ No. 1 corner. Byron Murphy can stay where he’s most comfortable by covering the slot. And less pressure will be on Marco Wilson as the 22-year-old defensive back continues his development.”

The Cardinals signed former Patriot cornerback Malcolm Butler in the 2021 offseason to a one-year deal and was marked down as the starter. Unfortunately, Butler dealt with a personal matter that forced the 31-year-old into retirement.

Luckily, Arizona’s cornerbacks were leap and bounds ahead of schedule in the first half of the season. Alford and Murphy (52.8%) were the only pair of teammates in the NFL to be under 59% while being targeted at least 30 times.

But in the last five games of the 2021 season, the cornerbacks have been inconsistent. The Cardinals were manhandled in their meeting with the Rams in December.

Passer rating allowed by the Cardinals' defensive backs against the Rams, per PFF: Robert Alford: 158.3

Budda Baker: 118.8

Byron Murphy: 116.7

Marco Wilson: 104.2

Jalen Thompson: 99.0 — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 14, 2021

Murphy has also posted PFF coverage grades of less than 45 in three of the last four games.

Another part of their inconsistencies has to do with Alford and Wilson’s injuries. The Cardinals have been decimated at the position and have relied on practice players such as Breon Borders and Kevin Peterson.

Jackson’s ranked ninth in the league in coverage with an 83.0 grade via PFF.

The undrafted cornerback out of Maryland would solidify the outside cornerback position and make life easier for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.