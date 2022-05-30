Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies at 25: Reports

Devastating news shocked the NFL world as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney passed away at the age of 25 years old on May 30.

The news first was first brought out by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, Gladney’s former TCU teammate, who tweeted a message about Gladney’s passing.

“Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please,” said Reagor.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram was notified by Gladney’s agent Brian Overstreet that Gladney was killed in a car accident on the morning of May 30.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet said.

Gladney was a first-round pick, by the Minnesota Vikings, out of TCU in 2020. He had 81 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble during his rookie campaign. In June of 2021, Gladney was indicted with family domestic assault charges in Dallas County and was cut by the Vikings after just one season.

Gladney sat out the entire 2021 season. On March 10, 2022, a Dallas jury found Gladney not guilty of those charges. The 25-year-old would sign with the Cardinals on March 18.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed the news of Gladney’s passing.

Gladney Was a TCU Standout

Recruited as a three-star prospect out of New Boston, Texas, Gladney joined TCU in 2015.

During his junior season, Gladney developed into a cover corner and earned first-team all-Big 12 Conference by Pro Football Focus and second-team all-Big 12 by coaches. Before his senior year, Gladney injured his meniscus but would play through the injury throughout the season. After the season, Gladney underwent surgery and was named to the 2020 Senior Bowl roster. He also received first-team all-Big 12 honors by the Associated Press.

Gladney finished his collegiate career with 43 passes defended, five interceptions and six tackles for loss. The Vikings would then select Gladney with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

He was praised by then-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer after the selection.

“Gladney reminded me of a lot of guys that played similarly for me in the past,” Zimmer said. “Very good acceleration. Tough, competitive kid. Wants to challenge receivers. Good in and out of the breaks. Long arms. So you know, I know he’s a shorter guy, but I think he makes up for it with his toughness and his length.”