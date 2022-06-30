Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest on Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are hoping for a breakout from 2020 first-round pick wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who hasn’t lived up to his expectations.

Jeudy missed seven games in 2021 due to an ankle injury and a COVID-19 stint. He’s nabbed 90 receptions and 1,323 yards in his first two seasons and didn’t record a touchdown last season.

But all of that is in the past now. With new addition Russell Wilson entering the fold, Jeudy is understanding how much work the 34-year-old quarterback puts in.

“Every detail matters with him,” Jeudy said at his youth football camp, via ABC 7 Denver’s Troy Renck. “You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he is. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him.”

Jeudy missed part of OTAs with a strained groin. But Jeudy told the media that he’s healthy ahead of training camp.

He’s excited about the Broncos heading into the 2022 season.

“I mean it’s going to be very exciting,” Jeudy said. “I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”

Jeudy Opens Up on Helping Youth

The 2022 offseason hasn’t been easy for Jeudy.

He dealt with an injury during OTAs and was arrested after an argument with the mother of his child involving property. Jeudy was held on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer (misdemeanor). Prosecutors dismissed the tampering charge against Jeudy, which should prevent any NFL discipline on the 23-year-old.

On June 26, Jeudy held his first annual camp at UCHealth Training Center. Getting to see kids play and learn the game of football gave Jeudy a ton of joy.

“I wanted to bring the community out here and have some fun,” Jeudy said. “I thought it was best to do it, and why not do it, at the Broncos facility? It’s exciting with all the kids out here. It’s a lot of fun,” Jeudy said. “I never attended anything like this. I started going to camps when I was in high school. Starting out young is good for the kids. They learn fast and will learn a lot of new things.”

In Alabama, Jeudy won the National Championship in 2017 and was a two-time First-team All-SEC. The former first-round pick told the kids that it isn’t easy to get to where he is.

“It’s hard to get to this level,” Jeudy said. “I tell them if they remain focused and know what they really want in life, they can achieve it. That’s the biggest thing. Make sure you stay level-headed, stay focused and keep grinding.”

Wilson Hype for International Game

The Broncos will face the Jaguars in London in Week 8 as part of the NFL’s International Series.

Wilson flew to London, England to promote this year’s games.

NFL UK’s Twitter account shared Wilson saying, “Broncos fans, let’s go. Let’s ride, baby.”

“I’m excited to be here in London, man. It’s been so much fun. Obviously, to come here in 2018, win, an amazing experience the whole week. I’m excited to come back in Wembley and play here.”

Wilson and the Seahawks won 27-3 to the then-Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium in 2018.