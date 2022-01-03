Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Gets Brutally Honest on Cardinals Win

The Arizona Cardinals have received praise from all over the sports landscape for their win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager had the Cardinals win as the best Week 17 performance on Good Morning Football.

“Outside that building, the world was melting last week for the Cardinals after three straight losses,” said Schrager. “But, there was Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury, in a big spot, on the road, no Hopkins, Conner, Moore -finding a way on offense when it mattered most. Game ball stuff.”

Fox announcer Joe Buck even had a striking comment on Kyler Murray during the game, who’s now 8-0 all-time at the Cowboys’ stadium.

“He’s at least the co-owner of this stadium with Jerry Jones,” said Buck.

Speaking of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the 79-year-old had wide-ranging thoughts on their 25-22 loss.

Jones Speaks Out After Game

The Cowboys collectively weren’t happy about the officiating.

An apparent fumble by Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds wasn’t called late in the fourth quarter, which couldn’t be challenged as Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had no timeouts remaining.

The refs ruled that the runner was down and this was not a fumble. Dallas was out of timeouts and could not challenge the call. pic.twitter.com/bBUJyP647k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2022

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb wasn’t candid about the officiating.

“The refs, I feel like, dictated the game,” said Lamb after the game. “It’s no secret.”

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence gave a damning statement on the ref crew.

“I know it’s a possibility that we see both of these teams (Arizona and the officials) in the playoffs,” said Lawrence.

The Cowboys committed 10 penalties. Jones knew coming into the game that penalties could be a problem.

“Expected those penalties,” Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan. “Just to show you what I read right before we kick-off, what I read was ‘major concern: this group calls a lot of ticky-tack, they call a lot of penalties, and that’s gonna be a concern for us today.’ And of course some of those plays it would’ve made us not look like, physically, we were struggling. Some of those would’ve looked a lot better if we could have kept some of those we got called back. That probably has a big impact on how this thing looked, but it was a tough physical game.”

While Jones did complain about the refs, the Cowboys owner acknowledged how tough the Cardinals were.

“I think Arizona had everything to do with it,” said Jones. “We played Washington last week. Arizona’s a different cup of tea. I mean really, I think give Arizona their due. They really physically played well. They were very physical with their defense. It was quite a challenge for us.”

Jerry Jones after the #dallascowboys loss vs Arizona… Dallas could face the Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs in two weeks… pic.twitter.com/pWH9h3Oy9l — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) January 3, 2022

Possible Rematch?

There’s a very good chance that both teams will face again as the Week 17 game is the second-most likely matchup in the Wild Card round playoffs.

Most likely wild card round matchups, per FPI: Bucs-Eagles, 80%

Cardinals-Cowboys, 70%

Patriots-Bengals, 41%

Saints-Rams, 40%

Patriots-Bills, 33% — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 3, 2022

If both teams meet again, the Cowboys will be without wide receiver Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on a touchdown grab.

The Cowboys did get back into the game at the end with a late touchdown. Jones did like what he saw from the group at the end of the game.

“Their defense was very physical,” said Jones. “We saw it throughout the game. And I was proud of the way we came back at the end, and we had everything out there that we want to play for. But we didn’t take a big step back here at all, as far as this team getting ready for the playoffs. And I’m not just looking for something good. This is the kind of expectation that you’d be ready for.”

“That is the type of team – they will be playing, and very likely could play us – that’s the type of team that we’ll be playing every time we line up in the playoffs.”