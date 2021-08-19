Cardinals Veteran Calls Out NFL: ‘Fix This ASAP’

The Arizona Cardinals‘ luck with COVID-19 has been challenging to say the least in 2021.

Only nine times were Cardinals players on the COVID-19 list all last year. It was now up to 14 on August 12, which unfortunately led the league.

Nine times Cardinals had players on COVID all last year. It's now 14 already. They led the league at one point with 9, got it down to nine and now are at five, leading league again. Only eight others in NFL are currently on the list, and Jaguars only team with more than one. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) August 12, 2021

The Cards just returned running back James Conner, tight end Darrell Daniels, defensive lineman Leki Fotu and safety Charles Washington from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Now, offensive guard Justin Pugh and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips tested postive for COVID-19. Both are fully vaccinated.

Pugh voiced his displeasure on the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocols through social media.

Hey @NFL we need daily testing for vaccinated and non vaccinated players. I was vaccinated and still got covid. As of now vaccinated players test every 14 days. That’s not enough! Who knows how long I walked around the building with it or whoever I got it from! Fix this ASAP — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) August 19, 2021

Phillips confirmed on Twitter that he’s fully vaccinated and tested positive as well.

Also fully vaccinated and tested positive yesterday 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) August 19, 2021

It isn’t Pugh. The NFLPA has been trying to push for daily testing.

Pugh doesn’t want this situation to linger into the regular season. Remember, this isn’t the first time Pugh’s on the list. He was put on it on July 29 as a high-risk close contact before coming off it on Aug. 2.

At the end of the day all of our goals are to play the regular season and playoffs without issue. That’s what pays owners and players. Let’s hope the preseason gives us kick in the ass we need to get our covid protocols in place before these games matter! https://t.co/dqjQzZjE43 — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) August 19, 2021

Pugh’s Leadership

Justin Pugh signed with the Cardinals in 2018 to a five-year contract. Pugh’s always has a lot to say, starting with his signing press conference.

No shortage of good quotes from @JustinPugh today. pic.twitter.com/UD2saZ60Te — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 17, 2018

Pro Football Focus rates Pugh as a top-16 pass-blocking guard. Pugh’s been noble in his time with Arizona. He actually took a pay cut to help the team with salary-cap relief.

Pugh then tweeted, “To clarify I restructured my contract and took a pay cut to stay with the Cardinals. I love Arizona and want to finish my career here. Now let’s go win a ring.”

He’s also loving the Rodney Hudson offseason trade.

“It’s almost like a Chris Paul type of addition where you bring in a guy with that veteran leadership who knows how to do things right off the field and it trickles on to the field,” said Pugh.

“Rodney’s been huge, I knew Rodney from NFLPA meetings,” Pugh continued. “I’ve sat and talked with him before. And then going through the offseason, hanging out and just getting to know what type of man he is, he’s awesome.”

Many Players Out For Friday’s Game

While you should be excited to see Kyler Murray make his preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, you might be disappointed in other departments.

Players that aren’t expected to play Friday include: wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Andy Isabella, outside linebackers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden, inside linebacker Terrance Smith, defensive linemen Jordan Phillips, Corey Peters, Rashard Lawrence and David Parry, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Chris Banjo. Defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck are on the physically unable to perform list.

Murray doesn’t think the preseason counts.

“It’s not real,” Murray said, from Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I see it as like, go out and play well, but it’s not real. You play bad, you’ve got a bad taste in your mouth. It’s reps, it’s live reps, so you take something away from it. But at the end of the day, this doesn’t count. I’m not very fond of it. I like going hard in practice and then on Sunday, let the chips fall where they may. The preseason, like I said, it doesn’t count.”

Cardinals running back James Conner will make his preseason debut after returning from the COVID-19 list.