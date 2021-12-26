Twitter Drags Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury: ‘It’s Officially a Problem’

The story of the Arizona Cardinals‘ loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day has to be the lack of execution on offense.

In the first half, it was the penalties – seven of them to be exact, which was more than the Cards’ total points.

Then after a touchdown on their first offensive drive in the third quarter, coach Kliff Kingsbury’s play-calling was questionable, Kyler Murray wasn’t in-sync with the offense, and the interior offensive line continued to look vulnerable and undisciplined with penalties.

You can’t forget about Matt Prater’s two missed field goals and an extra point either.

The Cardinals were missing star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, running back James Conner, anchor center Rodney Hudson and a leader like J.J. Watt.

But the Colts were missing three starting offensive linemen including Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. Linebacker Darius Leonard was also ruled out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

The Cardinals ran into a hot team that has now won eight of their last 10 games. Arizona is now 1-3 since Murray returned from an ankle injury and hasn’t beaten a team with a .500 record or better since Week 6 versus the Cleveland Browns. The Cardinals continue to struggle in primetime in their home territory at State Farm Stadium.

But the worst stat has to be the Cardinals in 0-5 in playoff-clinching chances over the last two seasons.

There’s plenty of blame to go around, but social media was relentless against the man running the ship, coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Internet Flames Kingsbury

It shouldn’t be forgotten that at one point, Kingsbury was looked at as one of the most uprising coaches in 2021. There was a point where Kingsbury was the favorite for Coach of the Year, taking control of the tough NFC West and even going 2-1 with backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

But all of that is forgotten now. The Cardinals have lost three straight, two of them against ravaged teams and the other versus the 1-11-1 Lions.

Teams #Cardinals lost to during losing streak: Rams: Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee, Darrell Henderson & Rob Havenstein on COVID list. Lions: 1-11-1 record. Colts: Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson, Mark Glowinski, Zach Pascal, Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin on COVID list + Ryan Kelly out — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 26, 2021

Pro Football Network analyst Trey Wingo went straight to the point, blaming Kingsbury for the Cardinals’ continued struggles in the latter part of the schedule.

Since Kilff Kingsbury became HC in 2019 the @AZCardinals are 15-5-1 thru the 1st 7 weeks of the NFL season and 8-18 after. It’s officially a problem — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 26, 2021

The Cardinals, especially Kingsbury, were heavily criticized for a 16-play drive late in the fourth quarter down 22-13. Arizona kicked a field goal on third down to make it a six-point game, but the clock read 0:42 second left. The Colts then recovered the onside kick, ending the game.

Kingsbury had an answer for the questionable decision-making late in the game.

“We’re gonna have to kick the onside regardless … we decided to give ourselves some time and try to get the onside with enough time if we did get it to go down and score a touchdown.”

In no time, social media crucified Kingsbury for waiting that long to kick the field goal.

What the hell is Kliff Kingsbury doing? If you were going to do that, kick it before the 2-min warning. Just breathtaking situational awareness — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 26, 2021

Kliff Kingsbury needs to be fired after this season I don’t care if we win the super bowl #NFL #RedSea — DegenDen (@betheover1) December 26, 2021

Kliff Kingsbury should be called to speak in front of Congress for his performance tonight. Oatmeal for brains isn’t strong enough lol — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) December 26, 2021

The Ringer CEO Bill Simmons took a step further, comparing Kingsbury to an XFL coach.

“Hey remember that time Kliff Kingsbury was down 9 on third and goal with 45 seconds left and sent the field goal team out?”

—Me four years from now when I notice him on the XFL sidelines — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 26, 2021

Alex Clancy, host of the Locked On Cardinals Podcast, tore into not only Kingsbury but also general manager Steve Keim.

If this season does not end in a Super Bowl win for the Arizona Cardinals, Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury need to be fired. Steve Keim should have been fired 3 times by now and Kliff Kingsbury never should have been hired. — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) December 26, 2021

Murray said it best after the game.

“Right now, we’re pretty much killing ourselves,” Murray told the media.