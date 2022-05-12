Cardinals Host Former Packers Starting Defender for Visit: Report

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to find depth on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals visited defensive lineman Kingsley Keke on May 11.

The Green Bay Packers picked Keke with their fifth-round choice in 2018. He has played 27 games with 17 starts in the last two seasons and posted 6.5 sacks during that span. In 2021, Keke posted 2.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and three passes defensed.

On January 19, the Packers released Keke. The Texans claimed Keke off waivers a day later, only to then be waived on May 3. Keke is now a free agent.

There’s a connection between Kyler Murray and Keke as both were teammates at Texas A&M.

The Cardinals lost All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones in free agency and released defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

While the Cardinals drafted edge rushers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders in the third round of the NFL draft, it seems the Cardinals could still use depth on the defensive line.

Two Visits in Past Week for Arizona

The Cardinals visited Keke to possibly bolster up the Cardinals’ defensive trenches.

On May 8, the Cardinals visited center Billy Price according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Price was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. After inconsistent play and injuries, he was cut by the Bengals and signed with the New York Giants in 2021. He started 15 games at center, alongside guard Will Hernandez, who is now a Cardinal.

If signed, Price would be Rodney Hudson’s backup center, which would likely lower guard Sean Harlow on the depth chart at the position. In 2021, Harlow started five games at center due to Hudson dealing with a ribs injury and landing on the Reserve/COVID list.

Price also is a prototypical center, as he stands at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, compared to Harlow’s 6-foot-4, 284-pound framework.