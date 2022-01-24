Analyst Floats Interesting Proposal for Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury

It’s been seven days since the Arizona Cardinals lowly defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round on Monday Night Football.

To make matters worse, two teams in the same division as the Cardinals are in the NFC Championship game – the San Francisco 49ers and Rams.

Obviously losing 34-11 in embarrassing fashion shouldn’t be acceptable. But if you want to feel a tad better if you’re a Cardinals fan, the Rams for the most part dominated the Super Bowl defending Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite nearly blowing a 27-3 lead. They look to be a team that’s getting hot at the right time and are shaping up to be a tough-out.

As for the Cardinals, former official Cardinals reporter Kyle Odegard’s report of a “tense meeting” concerning Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury has been the talk of the town.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport did shoot down the report 14 minutes later, saying there was no meeting, according to his sources.

But there’s still undeniable disappointment from Bidwill and rightfully so.

A source didn’t hear of this meeting. But did confirm owner Michael Bidwill is “very, very upset" with how the regular season ended and his team’s performance in the playoffs. https://t.co/DNW4cZ3X8Q — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 20, 2022

There have been discussions as to what the Cardinals should do with Kingsbury and Keim, who have just one year left on their contracts. A familiar face in the Arizona sports world gave his thoughts on what the team should do moving forward.

Radio Host Shares Plan

On January 24, there was a special on Arizona’s 12 Sports Tonight with Arizona Sports radio host Dan Bickley and Cardinals reporter Paul Calvisi. Sports anchor Cameron Cox asked the two their thoughts on the Cardinals 2021 season, but also on what the team should do with Kingsbury.

Bickley doesn’t agree with Kingsbury still being the head coach, but he does have a plan in mind if the 42-year-old remains on the team.

“I’m a firm believer in bringing in an offensive coordinator and let Kliff take that next step,” said Bickley. “Give him a chance to be a head coach in the strictest sense of the word. Let him design the offense, design the plays. Let someone else do the play-calling. I think that would be the logical step going forward to try to help avoid what we’ve seen the last couple of years.”

While Calvisi doesn’t think Kingsbury will be fired, he does expect some change.

“I’d be shocked if there was a coaching change,” said Calvisi. “I’d be shocked if he’d give up the play-calling. I wouldn’t be shocked if they brought in an OC. I almost semi-expect them to bring in a different Quarterback’s coach. Maybe a different voice for Kyler Murray especially if Colt McCoy does not return. If Vance Joseph were to get a head coaching job, maybe you bring in a more high-charging defense coordinator who can be more of that bad-cop on the sideline. Those are some of the changes I expect.”





Will Change be Made?

Offensive-minded Kingsbury was the coach of Texas Tech six years before taking the Cardinals head coaching job in 2019. Throughout his Cards tenure, the team hasn’t had an offensive coordinator.

But even offensive gurus like Super Bowl-winning head coach Andy Reid and rival Rams coach Sean McVay have offensive coordinators.

Despite increasing in each Kingsbury season, the Cardinals have seen second-half collapses far too often. Maybe complete involvement with the offense coupled with the responsibility of leading an entire team could be too much for the head coach.

Kingsbury most likely won’t give up play-calling, but adding another voice could be helpful to the team.

As for the odds of Kingsbury being canned, that’s a different story. Rapoport was asked on January 21 if changes were likely in terms of Kingsbury’s job status.

“Ummm, yeah I mean changes are possible,” said Rapoport. “Changes are possible, I don’t know about likely but I would say possible. Anytime you have a season where everything is going so well and then so badly, obviously everyone must consider everything. This is not a business for the faint of heart and I’m sure some hard questions are being asked. I’m not so sure anything happens. But I imagine some hard questions will be asked, as they should. Because the only goal for this organization is to win a Super Bowl.”