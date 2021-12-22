Cardinals Insider Shares Ominous Update on Kliff Kingsbury’s Job Security

What has first been a phenomenal season for the Arizona Cardinals has turned into a concerning and sticky situation.

The Cardinals have lost four of their last seven games after starting 7-0. Above all else, losing to the one-win Detroit Lions should give a bad taste to all involved.

The issues from 2020 for the Cardinals have shown up again. Kyler Murray touched upon the abundance of negative plays over the last few games.

“Kills drives, stalls them,” Murray said. “I feel like when we’re not doing that, we’re pretty good. If we can limit the penalties, turnovers, stuff like that, we will be fine.”

Arizona’s defense has also been torched by Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff over the last two weeks, giving up 30 points in each game.

There’s plenty of blame to go around, but a Cardinals reporter gave an update to the man running the ship, coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Reporter Dives into Kingsbury

It shouldn’t be forgotten that at one point, Kingsbury was looked at as one of the most uprising coaches in 2021. There was a point where Kingsbury was the favorite for Coach of the Year, taking control of the tough NFC West and even going 2-1 with backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

Now, most of the fluff surrounding Kingsbury has been thrown out of the window. Losing to the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams, who were without key players due to COVID-19, is one thing. But getting put in a stranglehold by the lowly Lions is looked at as an embarrassing feat.

ESPN put out a piece on the power rankings for the league as well as job security for each head coach.

When it came to Kingsbury, ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss put Kingsbury’s job security as ‘cool’, meaning ‘safe barring total disaster down the stretch.’

“This is an interesting question, because a few weeks ago, Kingsbury’s seat was super cold — like ice cold, as Outkast put it,” said Weinfuss. “But falling to the Lions on Sunday in the fashion the Cardinals did, which continued their recent 3-4 slide, has warmed Kingsbury’s seat a little. If the Cards have a third straight late-season collapse and it affects their playoff seeding dramatically, Kingsbury could possibly be out in Arizona, although 10 wins and a playoff berth is likely enough to keep him. It’ll depend on how bad it gets from now until the Cards are eliminated from the postseason.”

Kingsbury’s Situation in Context

Late-season collapses have been a trend for the Cardinals in Kingsbury’s tenure. But this can all be avoided for Kingsbury by simply beating the Colts and giving the Cardinals a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

It should still seem silly to even talk about Kingsbury being on the hot seat. Before the last two losses to the Rams and Lions, the Cardinals were tied for the best record in the league and Kingsbury’s offense was one of the best in the league.

Kliff Kingsbury took over a 3-13 Cardinals team in 2019 It improved by 2 wins in year #1, 3 in year #2, and 2 so far in year #3 (with 5 gms to play) AZ is only NFL team to up its win total each of last 3 seasons And chart below shows how offensive rankings improved since 2018 pic.twitter.com/dm7Zx4Iq3g — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 9, 2021

During the Cardinals bye week, Kingsbury was linked to Oklahoma head coach vacancy. Murray got a kick out of the reports.

“I know Kliff. I don’t really buy into it,” Murray said. “I think he’s got a pretty good job right now.”

Losing Kingsbury would stunt Murray’s growth. The Cardinals had an average of 32 points per game in their first seven games. But once Murray and Hopkins were hobbling off the field against the Packers in Week 8, the team has looked shaky.

But every team deals with its fair share of injuries.

The words ‘Kingsbury could possibly be out in Arizona’ from Weinfuss should automatically raise some eyebrows. The team can’t afford a collapse similar to 2020 but in even more epic proportions. And with Kingsbury having one more year left on his contract, anything is on the table.

The good part about Kingsbury is that he’s taken the blame after being outclassed by the Lions after the game on December 19.

“Obviously pissed to come out, play like that,” Kingsbury said. “That’s not who we want to be or what we want to be. But I’ve got to tip my hat to Detroit. I thought they had a tremendous plan. They outcoached us and outplayed us. We got to be better.”