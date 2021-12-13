Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Receives Lofty Praise From Bill Belichick

It felt for the longest time that Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was a sure-fire lock to win the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year Award.

Now, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is the clear +125 favorite to win the award according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Similar to the Cardinals, the Patriots have silenced critics and are not only surprisingly winning the division, but are in Super Bowl contention.

Kingsbury is easily deserving of the award after the season and he can make an even better case in the remaining five games left. Despite not being the odds-on-favorite, Kingsbury received high praise from the six-time Super Bowl champion as a head coach.

Belichick Applauds Kingsbury

Kingsbury was in fact a rookie backup quarterback for the Patriots under Belichick in 2003.

On December 9, the 42-year old didn’t stutter when it came to Belichick’s dominance as a coach.

“I mean, they should just name the award ‘Bill Belichick,’” Kingsbury on the Coach of the Year Award. “And when he retires, like, bring that back. But, yeah, until he retires, I don’t think anybody else should get the award, honestly. He should be that every single year that he’s coaching.”

Bill Belichick was asked about Kingsbury by New England WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” comments on December 13.

“That’s very nice of Kliff to toss that bouquet,” said Belichick. “I’ll toss it right back. Kliff has done a great job and should be the Coach of the Year.”

Belichick hasn’t won the award since 2010 and is certainly downplaying his candidacy.

But this is one of the more special years for Belichick.

While Belichick rightfully deserves major credit for winning six Super Bowls, there’s constant discussion about Tom Brady doing more for the franchise. The franchise was always considered a favorite to win the division and a Super Bowl contender in the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s years with the team.

After being 7-9 in 2020, the Patriots have won seven in a row in a division with the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills and have helped catapult Mac Jones into the best quarterback of his rookie class thus far.

It was previously mentioned how the Cardinals and Patriots are so similar. They’re surprisingly winning their respective divisions and are in Super Bowl contention. Both are also undefeated on the road with a combined record of 13-0.

Argument for Kingsbury

Kingsbury does have Belichick beat when it comes to record (10-2 to 9-4). But Kingsbury has also has been struck with a ton more adversity. The Cardinals were 2-1 without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. The team was hit with a COVID battle, losing Chandler Jones and even Kingsbury himself. J.J. Watt has been out since October 24.

Yet, the team is still succeeding in one of the tough divisions in football and is the number one seed in the NFC.

If the Cardinals continue on their path for a bye in the playoffs, Kingsbury is clearly deserving of the award. The award tends to favor youth as Kingsbury’s case is similar to 2020 winner Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. While the Browns didn’t win the division last season, Stefanski overcame an abundance amount of injuries.

All eyes will be on the Cardinals against the Rams on Monday Night Football.