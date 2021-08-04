Kliff Kingsbury Trolls Cardinals Reporters

Get used to the term “minor” Arizona Cardinals fans.
That’s the term Kliff Kingsbury will use when it comes to small injuries. It could be called a “minor issue,” “minor deal” or a “minor thing”.
In this case, new free-agent addition wide receiver A.J. Green is on the list of players dealing with undisclosed injuries at Cards training camp. Kingsbury won’t get into injury info because the NFL doesn’t require it in the preseason.
It’s too bad Green is out at the moment. DeAndre Hopkins was ecstatic about Green’s potential.
No Serious Injuries Yet in Camp
While you never want to see injuries, the team hasn’t dealt with one of serious note yet. Defensive end J.J. Watt is on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has been out since Monday, August 2.
On the offensive side of the ball, Christian Kirk has been absent both days of practice this week. Kingsbury put his situation in the term “minor deal”.
Projected starting right guard Brian Winters is the injury to be a little bit more in caution.
With Winters out for the foreseeable future, offensive lineman Justin Murray would step into the starting right-guard role.
Now, according to Donnie Druin of Sports Illustrated, Murray was seen on the sidelines in shorts and without a helmet. It’s not known what’s going on with Murray, but his attendance is encouraging.
Josh Jones, third-round pick in 2020, can fill in for the time being. Jones normally takes snaps at right tackle.
The starting right guard position before Winters’ injury was already up for some debate, with Winters sketchy one season stint with the Buffalo Bills. That will be a position to watch up-front moving forward.
Pope Becomes a Cardinal
The Cardinals add OL depth, announcing the addition of 24-year-old Ryan Pope.
The San Diego State alumni spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.
This move signals the fact the Cards need bodies. Winters will miss several weeks, prompting the Cardinals to create more competition. Pope has yet to appear in an NFL game, but it’s the typical training camp move for a football team.
Corey Peters Reunion
Defensive lineman Corey Peters worked out for the team on Monday, August 2 and shortly after, the two sides agreed to a deal, via Ian Rapoport.
Kingsbury hopes to see the veteran on the field later this week, reports Tyler Drake of 98.7 Arizona Sports.
Per Paul Calvisi of 98.7 Arizona Sports, Peters got five or six calls from different teams in 2021.
Rondale Moore Electric Yet Again
The sky is the limit for the second-round pick WR Rondale Moore.
Moore turns heads when you watch him in person. With Green unavailable, the depth of the position should be tested. That test is gravy for Moore.
Kingsbury has complimented Moore on his financial side of football.
Moore even bought a home for his mother.
“I’ve been looking for a while, and I’m not sure how much you guys know about the housing market right now, but it’s insane trying to find something that’s not a million bucks and not crazy,” said Moore.