Kliff Kingsbury Trolls Cardinals Reporters

Get used to the term “minor” Arizona Cardinals fans.

That’s the term Kliff Kingsbury will use when it comes to small injuries. It could be called a “minor issue,” “minor deal” or a “minor thing”.

In this case, new free-agent addition wide receiver A.J. Green is on the list of players dealing with undisclosed injuries at Cards training camp. Kingsbury won’t get into injury info because the NFL doesn’t require it in the preseason.

Favorite Cardinals camp exchange today Kingsbury: "Mark has informed me we don't have to give an injury report so I'm going to enjoy that for the next few weeks until we have to do that."@joshweinfuss "You could give one, though." (laughs) Kingsbury: "I could. Yeah." (grins) — David Brandt (@davidbrandtAP) August 4, 2021

Kingsbury said WR AJ Green has a “minor thing” and will be back sooner rather than later, although probably not this week. (Kliff also acknowledged that he won’t be getting into details about injuries since he doesn’t have to in preseason. So there’s that.) — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 4, 2021

It was suggested that I track the Cardinals’ camp injuries. Here you go. Let me know if I’m wrong. pic.twitter.com/G9yLg82Zaw — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) August 4, 2021

It’s too bad Green is out at the moment. DeAndre Hopkins was ecstatic about Green’s potential.

No Serious Injuries Yet in Camp

While you never want to see injuries, the team hasn’t dealt with one of serious note yet. Defensive end J.J. Watt is on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has been out since Monday, August 2.

On the offensive side of the ball, Christian Kirk has been absent both days of practice this week. Kingsbury put his situation in the term “minor deal”.

Projected starting right guard Brian Winters is the injury to be a little bit more in caution.

Minor deal for Christian Kirk. Kliff Kingsbury expects him back soon. Brian Winters is out a couple of weeks, however. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 3, 2021

With Winters out for the foreseeable future, offensive lineman Justin Murray would step into the starting right-guard role.

Now, according to Donnie Druin of Sports Illustrated, Murray was seen on the sidelines in shorts and without a helmet. It’s not known what’s going on with Murray, but his attendance is encouraging.

Josh Jones, third-round pick in 2020, can fill in for the time being. Jones normally takes snaps at right tackle.

The starting right guard position before Winters’ injury was already up for some debate, with Winters sketchy one season stint with the Buffalo Bills. That will be a position to watch up-front moving forward.

Pope Becomes a Cardinal

The Cardinals add OL depth, announcing the addition of 24-year-old Ryan Pope.

We have signed OL Ryan Pope. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 4, 2021

The San Diego State alumni spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos.

This move signals the fact the Cards need bodies. Winters will miss several weeks, prompting the Cardinals to create more competition. Pope has yet to appear in an NFL game, but it’s the typical training camp move for a football team.

Corey Peters Reunion

Defensive lineman Corey Peters worked out for the team on Monday, August 2 and shortly after, the two sides agreed to a deal, via Ian Rapoport.

We have re-signed DL Corey Peters to a one-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 2, 2021

Kingsbury hopes to see the veteran on the field later this week, reports Tyler Drake of 98.7 Arizona Sports.

Corey Peters also not out there. Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday “at some point this week we’ll get him back out on the field.” — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 4, 2021

Per Paul Calvisi of 98.7 Arizona Sports, Peters got five or six calls from different teams in 2021.

#AZCardinals DL Corey Peters says he got "five or six" calls from different teams per 2021. Says he's "100 percent physically" coming off knee injury and "cleared to do everything." Now a matter of "conditioning." — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) August 4, 2021

Rondale Moore Electric Yet Again

The sky is the limit for the second-round pick WR Rondale Moore.

Moore turns heads when you watch him in person. With Green unavailable, the depth of the position should be tested. That test is gravy for Moore.

Rondale Moore has great speed, but it's the hip fluidity that gives him massive potential. Elite change of direction. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 4, 2021

Kingsbury has complimented Moore on his financial side of football.

Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he talked with Rondale Moore about buying his house. His response was perfect: "He don't want to hear it from me about buying a home. I go outside of my means on that." — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 4, 2021

Kliff Kingsbury with the #selfawareness quote of the day, when asked if he had given rookie Rondale Moore any home-buying advice when Moore was shopping for a place for his mom. "He doesn't want to hear it from me about buying a home. I go outside of my means on that." pic.twitter.com/OUPNKyDkuj — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 4, 2021

Moore even bought a home for his mother.

Cardinals rookie WR Rondale Moore said he bought his mom a house back in Indiana but hasn’t told her yet. He’s trying to find a good way to surprise her with it all the way from Arizona. This has been his goal since he started playing football. He called it “a great moment.” — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 4, 2021

“I’ve been looking for a while, and I’m not sure how much you guys know about the housing market right now, but it’s insane trying to find something that’s not a million bucks and not crazy,” said Moore.