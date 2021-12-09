Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Gives Timetable on Return for Key Offensive Piece

The Arizona Cardinals on December 9 made a few roster moves that are worth diving into.

Starting running back Chase Edmonds, long snapper Aaron Brewer and safety Charles Washington were designated to return off the injured reserve list.

We have designated LS Aaron Brewer, RB Chase Edmonds and S Charles Washington to return from the injured reserve list. They can begin practicing and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. pic.twitter.com/Ux46rhyiV9 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 9, 2021

This gives all three players the chance to return to practice and opens a 21-day window to be officially activated to the roster. If any player isn’t activated by the 21-day deadline, they will be placed on IR for the rest of the season.

Edmonds is the key player of the three, who suffered an ankle sprain against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. He’s missed the last three games including a bye week in which James Conner has taken the league by storm with 14 touchdowns for the year.

Brewer’s arm injury forced an injured reserve stint in Week 9 against the 49ers. Washington hasn’t played since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury.

The Cards also activated running back Jonathan Ward from the Reserve/COVID list and re-signed running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

In addition, we have activated RB Jonathan Ward from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 9, 2021

Week 14 will be in primetime for the Cardinals as their next game is against Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on December 13.

Timetable for Edmonds, 2 Others

While the designations are encouraging news, Coach Kliff Kingsbury gave an update on when he expects the trio of players to be ready.

“I don’t know if they’ll all come back this week, but I say within the next two weeks, by Detroit, it’s safe to say we have a good shot of getting them out there,” said Kingsbury.

Arizona plays the one-win Detroit Lions in Week 15.

Edmonds was having a quietly productive season before his injury, accumulating 430 rushing and 211 receiving yards in eight games. His average of 5.7 yards per carry in 2021 is the best for his four-year career and will enter unrestricted free agency in 2022, along with Conner.

Starting left guard Justin Pugh was also back in practice on December 9 after missing a couple games with a calf injury. Kingsbury told the media that padded practice on December 10 will “give some sort of indication” for their statuses for Monday.

It’s been tough for Sean Harlow, who has started three games in Pugh’s absence.

“The last four years have been rough, especially mentally,” Harlow told the AZ Republic. “But it’s been great experience, I’m happy, I’m loving football again and it’s fun to go play.”

Kingsbury Praises Belichick

According to BetGM, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is the favorite for Coach of the Year at +130 compared to Kingsbury at +300.

Kingsbury was in fact a rookie backup quarterback for the Patriots under Belichick in 2003. The 42-year old didn’t stutter when it came to Belichick’s dominance as a coach.

“I mean, they should just name the award ‘Bill Belichick,'” Kingsbury told the media. “And when he retires, like, bring that back. But, yeah, until he retires, I don’t think anybody else should get the award, honestly. He should be that every single year that he’s coaching.”

Before the Patriots win at Buffalo, our own Heavy on Jets writer Paul Esden Jr. backed Belichick for the COTY award.

“I’m gonna be honest,” said Esden Jr . “I don’t want to be the guy to say this i wish one of you had so i didn’t have to the clear and obvious coach of the year is the man at the operation of the hottest football team in the NFL. That is Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.”

Kingsbury is easily in the conversation, but if the Patriots keep winning, it won’t matter what the Cardinals do. But that’s just in terms of the Coach of the Year award.

The Cardinals organization has another mission in mind. Their first Super Bowl title in Arizona.