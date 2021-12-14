Concerning Injury Updates Emerge on Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins & Star RB

When it rains, it pours for the 10-3 Arizona Cardinals. After the 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and RB James Conner were limping off the field.

Hopkins suffered a leg injury and didn’t play in the final drive. Conner hurt his ankle on the last play of the game and was on the ground in pain. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game that he didn’t believe either injury was serious.

But on December 14, both players will have MRI tests done, per Kingsbury to the media.

According to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, Kingsbury acknowledged that Conner has played,” too many snaps in Chase Edmonds’ absence.”

This is Hopkins’ second game coming back from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 8 and missed three games. Conner hasn’t missed a game yet in 2021, but has a history of injury issues and has never played more than 14 games in his five-year career.

Kingsbury was asked about Hopkins’ situation on Arizona Sports Wolf & Luke show.

“He has a lower leg deal and we’ll see what the MRI says,” said Kingsbury.

Also, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams are in the NFL’s intensive COVID protocols and shut down their practice facility on December 14. Despite having just played the Rams, Kingsbury said the Cardinals have no reported COVID-19 cases and are “status quo.”

We’ll keep you updated on Hopkins and Conner’s injury updates.