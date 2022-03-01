Kliff Kingsbury Breaks Silence on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The NFL world was hit with a massive public statement from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and his agent, Erik Burkhardt, concerning a contract proposal on February 28.

The statement was tweeted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which has come after weeks of offseason drama dating back to Murray’s scrubbing of social media posts following the Pro Bowl on February 6.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

During the first day of the NFL combine, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about Murray on March 1.

Kingsbury Addresses Murray Situation

The 42-year old coach spoke for the first time since their 34-11 playoff loss to the Rams in the Wild Card round. On March 1, Kingsbury made it clear that Murray is the Cardinals’ priority for the long haul.

“I think all of our long-term goal is for Kyler Murray to be our quarterback and he understands that,” said Kingsbury. “He understands my view of him. It’s all part of the business right now and things will continue to work through.”

Kingsbury shares the same agent as Murray and was asked if he had any inkling as to the statement and if there’s a concern for the offseason with the young quarterback.

“Yeah I didn’t know it was coming,” said Kingsbury. “As far as concern for the offseason, Kyler hasn’t had an offseason yet because of the back-to-back COVID years and then with the CBA. So we’d love to get him there. I think that could be crucial for the entire team to actually have an offense together and work on football things. If it doesn’t work out, we’ve been through it before.”

Things spiraled out of control on Super Bowl Sunday when ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals were “indeed alarming” and said the quarterback is “frustrated” with the franchise. Then, Murray broke his silence with a statement of his own, stating “all of this nonsense is not what I’m about.”

While Kingsbury told the media while he hasn’t been in contact with Murray since the statement was released, the Cardinals coach said both are in a “great place.”

“He understands my view of him,” said Kingsbury. “He’s improved dramatically on the field and as a leader.”

This story will be updated…