Cardinals Called on to Replace Veteran Starter

The loss on December 19 for the Arizona Cardinals was their first time losing back-to-back games in 2021.

With the number of injuries and even COVID battles looming for the Cardinals, there’s not a whole lot for coach Kliff Kingsbury to repair for the early week against the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day.

But there is one position that could be corrected and fixed this late into the season.

Problem on Offense

According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the Cardinals should replace Max Garcia heading into the offseason, but the team could very well switch up the position again in 2021.

Here’s what Sobleski had to say:

“Josh Jones, whom the organization drafted in the third round last year, opened the season as the starter only to be benched for Max Garcia,” said Sobleski. “Neither has adequately filled the slot, thus creating problems for quarterback Kyler Murray. Aaron Donald’s dismantling of Garcia on Monday in the Cards’ defeat to the Los Angeles Rams further highlighted how weak Arizona is at the position.”

It’s fair to mention that before the Rams matchup, Garcia allowed just one sack in 437 playing snaps this season.

But with Rodney Hudson missing Week 15 due to a positive COVID test, Garcia started at center against the Lions and struggled mightily. Garcia’s had trouble run-blocking throughout the season. He now has seven straight weeks with a run-blocking grade below 70 according to Pro Football Focus.

As far as the future is concerned, Sobleski isn’t worried about the other offensive line positions.

“Arizona is relatively set along its offensive front with veteran D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson and Kelvin Beachum Jr. all under contract through at least 2022,” said Sobleski. “But a front five is only as good as its weakest link, and right guard is a problem.”

It obviously wasn’t all on Garcia in Week 15. Kyler Murray looked out-of-sync at times and was inaccurate on top of taking egregious sacks. Receivers were dropping passes and Kingsbury had a combination of questionable aggressive and conservative calls.

But Garcia had a rough time in Week 14 against the Rams, amounting to a 16.5 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus.

After the game, criticism of the 30-year-old veteran went way too far and Garcia revealed on December 14 that he received many death threats.

Garcia tweeted an example of one of his death threats from Instagram.

“Pray to God my kids never talk like this to another human,” Garcia tweeted. “Plenty more of these in the comments too.”

Pray to God my kids never talk like this to another human. Plenty more of these in the comments too. pic.twitter.com/paxdaeBX8C — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) December 14, 2021

Anyone trying to block Donald is a daunting task for anyone. There shouldn’t be any repercussions for not doing your job against arguably the best defender in the game.

Solutions at Right Guard

As far as this year is concerned, second-year Josh Jones would be the runner-up if the Cardinals were to bench Garica in the near future. Justin Murray’s season is over after suffering a back injury in Week 3. Murray started seven games at right guard in 2020.

Jones has gotten play at right guard but hasn’t been much better than Garcia. If Hudson returns in Week 16, there’s a chance Kingsbury will tinker with the position.

Garcia will be a free agent after the 2021 season. General manager Steve Keim bolstered the center position by trading for Hudson in the 2021 offseason but could do the same with the right guard position in 2022.

PFF rates Bears guard James Daniels as the top-rated right guard in 2022:

From Week 4 to Week 12 this season, Daniels’ 78.5 overall grade ranks ninth among guards, his 80.0 pass-blocking grade ranks sixth and his 78.7 run-blocking grade ranks 11th.

Another option could be division rival Rams guard Austin Corbett. Both Daniels and Corbett are ranging near $10M per season according to PFF projections.

The Cardinals have a boatload of unrestricted free agents in 2022. But the right guard position remains to be a problem and will be magnified over these last three games of the season.