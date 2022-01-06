Former Cardinals QB Kurt Warner Responds Sharply to Hall of Fame Criticism

The decorated former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner continues to be humble as humble gets.

Warner’s career was displayed in the new 2021 movie “American Underdog”, which goes beyond football. The movie revolves around Warner being a struggling amateur football outcast who couldn’t make it in the NFL who then got another shot and became a Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams.

He was a two-time MVP who then arguably made his most impressive achievement – getting the Cardinals to the Super Bowl at age 37.

While losing to the Steelers in Super Bowl 43, the already accomplished quarterback still managed to throw for 377 yards, the fourth-highest in Super Bowl history. A few years later, Warner announced his retirement and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Warner’s resume speaks for itself as he continues to be involved in football as a broadcaster and analyst.

But don’t tell that to one naysayer.

Writer Blasts Warner’s Resume

Former Sports Illustrated writer and author Jeff Pearlman tweeted a photo of Warner’s Pro Football Reference stat history and had the question: “How is Kurt Warner in the Hall?”

How is Kurt Warner in the Hall? pic.twitter.com/yiWHmts0kU — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) January 6, 2022

Less than 20 minutes later, Warner responded saying, “Haha, those ?s we ask that have multiple answers & those answers depend on lens u are looking through while answering! I have some thoughts, I understand both sides & I’ll be in back of the room while u debate, bc whatever the answer I’m going 2 keep the jacket, if that’s cool!”

Haha, those ?s we ask that have multiple answers & those answers depend on lens u are looking through while answering! I have some thoughts, I understand both sides & I’ll be in back of the room while u debate, bc whatever the answer I’m going 2 keep the jacket, if that’s cool! https://t.co/evewHkJEzU — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 6, 2022

Warner gave a respectful answer, which Pearlman a day later confessed on how he phrased his original tweet.

This, from @kurt13warner, is one of the classiest, most preposterously decent things I've ever seen on this oft-ugly medium. And it makes me (rightly) feel stupid having phrased my Tweet as I did. Warner 100, Pearlman -100,000,000,000 pic.twitter.com/xQmmIIMD5p — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) January 6, 2022

As far as the accolades go, winning two MVPs like the way Warner did is no easy feat. The blue-collar quarterback from Iowa made the Pro Bowl four times and is considered the best-undrafted player of all time.

Warner’s career stats take a hit due to the fact he played in the Arena Football League for four years and dealt with numerous injuries and inconsistencies at times. The lack of longevity and sustained success does allow to have Warner’s Hall of Fame nod questioned.

But Warner still went 67-49 in his career as a starter and threw for 208 touchdowns and 128 interceptions. The average HOF score is 104 per Pro Football Reference and Warner’s score is 88.78. Warner’s score is just shy Dan Fouts score of 92.30, who’s in the Hall of Fame. Joe Namath, Kenny Stabler, Bob Griese and Warren Moon have worse scores than Warner and are in the Hall of Fame.

No matter what, you can’t take Warner’s Hall of Fame away from him.

Reaction to Warner Question

It was very hard to find people who are against Warner’s Hall of Fame.

NFL Network colleague Rich Eisen was very adamant on Warner’s Hall of Fame nod.

Multiple MVPs, Super Bowl MVP, 3 super bowl appearances with all 3 the most prolific passes performances in the game’s history (until Brady’s last few), dozens of reg season records that stand today, can’t tell story of NFL without him. I could go on. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 6, 2022

NFL independent reporter Dov Kleiman responded to Eisen’s tweet, making the point that Warner giving the Cardinals relevancy alone makes his Hall of Fame plaque worthy.

Also, if you take the Cardinals of that era to the Super Bowl, you deserve it. Kurt Warner brought unbelievable relevancy to the Cardinals, people have forgotten how terrible they were, it was Lions/Browns level, now it's easy to view them as contenders – he did that. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 6, 2022

Fans had none of what Pearlman had to say.

Any QB that gets the Cardinals to the Superbowl goes in the hall. — JLh (@Hutcja) January 6, 2022

You can’t tell the history of the NFL without Kurt Warner, that’s why. https://t.co/4541zAHWC4 — Andrew Riordan (@AndrewRiordan7) January 6, 2022

How are you this dumb? https://t.co/IeDXrrrEbH — Jason Heyward Stan Account 📊 (@HeywardRBW) January 6, 2022