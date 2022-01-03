Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Subtly Mocks Cowboys With Viral Tweet

They say everything is bigger in Texas. But for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, everything is easier in Texas.

The 24-year-old quarterback remains undefeated at AT&T Stadium throughout his football career – as Murray’s 9-0 all-time in Arlington, Texas. Murray totaled over 300 yards of total offense with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 105 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

Arizona came into their showdown with the Cowboys losing their last three games. But the Cardinals remain alive live in the NFC West race, needing a win and Rams loss to win the division in Week 18.

Murray grew up and played football in Allen, Texas, which is a 45-minute drive from Arlington. The high-school phenom won five high school games at AT&T Stadium, two games in colleges and a 38-12 win over the Cowboys in 2020.

Winning in Texas is special for Murray.

“Coming home, I feel like me personally, I can’t lose coming home,” Murray said after the game. “That’s the mentality. That’s just how I feel. Again, though, it’s not just about the mentality. It’s about coming out and executing. I think the guys feel great, too, when they come back here. I don’t know what it is. A great stadium, the fans, I don’t know what it is. You know when you come back to Cowboys Stadium, it’s a big-time game, because that’s the feeling around here. I’m glad the guys had my back today.”

Murray didn’t waste any time to show his dominance over AT&T Stadium and Jerry World.

It’s a great rebound game for Murray, who eclipsed over a 100 passer rating for the first time since Week 13. Murray played tremendously well despite missing his left tackle D.J. Humphries, running back James Conner and wide receiver Rondale Moore on offense.

There’s another area that did well despite missing key members.

Don’t Overlook Defensive Effort

The Cardinals defense came into Week 17 without linebacker Markus Golden, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and cornerback Marco Wilson. Throughout the week, the team was on the lookout for corners and even attempted to sign free agent Bashaud Breeland, who was later put on the Reserve/COVID list.

Arizona didn’t waver against arguably the best offense in football, limiting the Cowboys to 301 yards. The Cowboys struggled mainly on the ground attack, as they put up 45 yards rushing on 17 carries between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker alludes to their game plan to their success in stopping quarterback Dak Prescott.

“We knew we had to disguise,” said Baker. “Dak Prescott is a really good QB. We knew that if we showed a static coverage, he was gonna dice us up. So we disguised a lot, everybody focused on doing their job, each and every play, one play at a time, just do your job. Everything else was gonna take care of itself.”

The Cardinals also won the turnover battle. A key point in the game was Isaiah Simmons punching the ball out of Prescott’s arm on a scramble in which the Cardinals recovered.

Simmons ended the day with a forced fumble as well as 10 tackles.

“It was a good team win,” said Simmons. “Everybody played good roles. Complimentary football was a recipe to win.”