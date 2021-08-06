Kyler Murray Should Love Allen Contract Extension

Arizona Cardinals rising third-year quarterback Kyler Murray should be celebrating.

Fourth-year Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen earned a six-year contract extension through 2027, reports Chris Mortensen.

Josh Allen and the @BuffaloBills have agreed to a 6 year contract extension through 2027, per sources.

Contract details to come but needless you say the money is significant. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 6, 2021

The contract isn’t for Murray, of course. But anytime a young QB gets paid, you better believe young players next in line such as Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Murray next year.

Earlier in the week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport on the Locked On Arizona Cardinals podcast mentioned that extending Murray is on the Cardinals radar.

“You want to be like the Bills in Josh Allen,” said Rapoport. “You want to be like the Ravens with Lamar Jackson where you have a quarterback that’s so good who’s going to make money in the future and just have to sign him now just to mitigate how much money you’re going to pay.”

Now, Allen has the most guaranteed money in football, eclipsing Super Bowl-winning QB Patrick Mahomes.

Josh Allen officially tops Patrick Mahomes in guaranteed money💰 pic.twitter.com/G841IrmNwW — PFF (@PFF) August 6, 2021

The soon-to-be 24-year-old Murray is eligible for a contract extension after the season. How much could Kyler warrant?

Kyler Murray is eligible for a contract extension after the season. Could join the $40M-a-year club with a stellar campaign. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 6, 2021

How Murray Can Follow Allen’s Path

While both players were picked in the first 10 picks in their respective drafts, there were pundits that questioned both players’ abilities and traits. Allen’s accuracy and competition in college were ridiculed. Murray’s height, attitude and decision-making made some draft experts uneasy.

It’s very interesting comparing both players after their first two years in the league.

Josh Allen & Kyler Murray after two NFL seasons: Allen: 5163 passing yards, 56%, 30TD/21INT

1141 rushing yards, 17 TD Kyler: 7692 passing yards, 65.8%, 46TD/24INT

1363 rushing yards, 15 TD — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) August 6, 2021

It’s without question that Allen changed his outlook and persona in year three. The Bills pairing Allen with Stefon Diggs with a great OL and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll led to an AFC East division title and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

The Cardinals did complete one step the Bills took in year two of Murray’s development, and that was acquiring stud wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins sees growth in Murray.

“A lot of growth, a lot of growth,” Hopkins said. “I would say the biggest thing is just him communicating with us outside of football, and just trying to get to know his teammates.”

The next part can be tricky. It might not be totally up to Murray to take a bigger leap. Kliff Kingsbury has to utilize Hopkins and the rest of the offense much better.

With the Arizona Cardinals' Air Raid Offense in 2020, they throw the football 9th-LEAST in the NFL. 55.4% of plays are passes. — Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) January 2, 2021

That stat could very well be due to Murray’s scrambling ability, rushing for 819 yards. But when 2020 Larry Fitzgerald is second on the team with targets, that’s a problem.

Kyler’s growth revolves around the head coach. That will be a huge theme for this upcoming season.

The MOST uncomfortable storyline going into the 2021 NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals is: If the Arizona Cardinals offense isn't their strength, what is Kliff Kingsbury doing here? — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) July 26, 2021

"Either Kliff Kingsbury moves back to an NFL-sized passing game, or the league will continue to inform him that it has very much figured him out." One site is not buying the #AZCardinals early in 2021, ranking team No. 24 in its preseason power rankings. https://t.co/KWs2AiaY8A — Jeremy Cluff (@Jeremy_Cluff) August 6, 2021

New Center Acquisition Compliments Murray

Arizona made a wise decision in acquiring three-time pro-bowler center Rodney Hudson from the Raiders.

Rodney Hudson for his career:

♦️ 10 seasons played in the NFL

♦️ 10 sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/95LYMgREGV — PFF (@PFF) March 22, 2021

Hudson has been blown away by Murray’s athleticism.

“He’s the most athletic quarterback I’ve ever played with for sure,” said Hudson.”You have to keep the play alive, block to the end of the whistle. I’m like a rookie again and learning.”

Kyler Murray buys time and finds AJ Green pic.twitter.com/tRjfeJVXJW — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 30, 2021

Murray’s attitude can catapult a locker room.

“He’s definitely in his best place mentally going into this camp,” Kingsbury said.

“Just because it’s the league, I’m not trying to be average. Never will be,” Murray said. “I’m always striving to be perfect. Obviously being perfect is very tough, maybe not a thing. But we’re gonna get damn close and we’re gonna try to.”