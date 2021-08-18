Chiefs To Play Starters, Cardinals’ Kyler Murray To Make Preseason Debut on Friday

The Arizona Cardinals will play their second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, August 20.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t vision the third and last preseason game being the “main” game for the Cardinals’ regular season. It’s sounding like Kliff will find out a lot about what type of players he has at his disposal on Friday night.

Kingsbury says he does not see third preseason game being the "main" game for #AZCardinals now that 17-gm reg season. Sounds like #KCvsAZ will be dress rehearsal. — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) August 17, 2021

Quarterback Kyler Murray will play in his first preseason game since 2019 as well.

Kyler Murray is set to make his preseason debut vs. the Chiefs.https://t.co/0lfxqhikPh — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 18, 2021

Chiefs’ Super-Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid says the starters will play as much as the first half, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid on how much he will play his starters Friday night at Arizona against the Cardinals in a game on ESPN: “We’ll go a half, somewhere there about, with the starters, and then the twos and threes will take the second half.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2021

For the Chiefs, their second game will be the final showing of starters. As for Kingsbury? You’ll have to tune in and find out.

Kliff Kingsbury said that the Chiefs playing their starters Friday does not affect what the Cardinals do. He said "you'll have to tune in" to find out Arizona's plan. — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) August 18, 2021

Kingsbury told reporters, “We’re not going to show our hand but we’re going to try to be successful.”

Murray To Play

Kingsbury throughout last week said Murray would play for a little bit against the Cowboys. Less than an hour before the game, he sat Murray in favor of Colt McCoy. It had more to do with the fact Murray had a great week of practice and to rest the obvious regular-season starter in Murray.

That can easily happen again, but as of right now, it’s Murray’s turn.

“I’m going to play a little bit I’m sure,” said Murray. “I don’t know about how much. At the end of the day, you go in there and play and you want to do well.”

Last season, Arizona didn’t have a preseason and the league saw the Murray-led Cardinals get off to a great start at 6-3.

Murray wasn’t enthusiastic when asked about the preseason.

“It’s not real,” Murray said, from Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I see it as like, go out and play well, but it’s not real. You play bad, you’ve got a bad taste in your mouth. It’s reps, it’s live reps, so you take something away from it. But at the end of the day, this doesn’t count. I’m not very fond of it. I like going hard in practice and then on Sunday, let the chips fall where they may. The preseason, like I said, it doesn’t count.”

Cardinals Continue Dealing With Minor Injuries

While DeAndre Hopkins participated in practice after being out this week, Kingsbury doesn’t believe Hopkins will play this Friday.

Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t think DeAndre Hopkins will play this Friday vs. the Chiefs. Said he was dealing with “something minor” this week and being eased back into things. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 18, 2021

Outside linebacker Chandler Jones was not at practice on Tuesday, but coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t think it’s too serious. Jones won’t play this week. Markus Golden missed camp for the second-straight day, which Kingsbury says will be a game-time decision for Friday.

Both are undisclosed injuries. Kingsbury has been known throughout camp to not divulge any information abiding with the NFL rules.

Kingsbury on Monday said he didn’t expect any of the guys who’ve been out at least a few days to be returning this week. That includes J.J. Watt and the 2020 free-agent addition Jordan Phillips.

Phillips has been out since early in camp and Kingsbury doesn’t know when he will return yet.

“We’re not sure just yet,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday. “He’s played a lot in this league. We feel confident when he’s back ready to go, he’ll be full throttle.”

Phillips landed on injured reserve twice last season with a hamstring injury.