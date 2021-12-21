Kyler Murray Buys Custom Christmas Gifts for Cardinals O-Line [LOOK]

For the very first time in franchise history, the Arizona Cardinals will be playing on Christmas Day against a team not named the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals have faced the Cowboys on Christmas Day in 1995 and 2010. Now, the team will square off versus the Indianapolis Colts at State Farm Stadium. This is a crucial game for the Cardinals to win as they have a chance to be in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they’re 0-4 in the last two seasons in playoff-clinching games.

After losing to the Detroit Lions in terrible fashion 30-12 in Week 15, the Cardinals will look to get on the right path for the short week.

The third-year signal-caller got a head start in that department.

Murray Surprises Offensive Line

Kyler Murray gave early Christmas presents to his offensive line on December 20.

Ten offensive linemen to be exact.

Murray got each offensive lineman on the Cardinals’ personalized golf bag, a set of custom-fit clubs and a golf hat and polo shirt, all from True Spec Golf. Smart choice because when it comes to Arizona, you can play golf literally year-round.

Each of the presents was shown on True Spec Golf’s Instagram. Murray even had a perfect putt during the video.

#AZCardinals QB @K1 buys entire o-line custom golf bags and sets of custom-fit clubs for Christmas! 🎁 And the guy can roll it too 👌 pic.twitter.com/lte1thCaMo — True Spec Golf (@TrueSpecGolf) December 21, 2021

Left tackle D.J. Humphries posted his gift on his Instagram story as well and told Murray, “You done good boy, you done good.”

Murray’s notorious for supporting his offensive line. In Murray’s rookie season, he gave all of his linemen custom ‘Phat Scooters’ with each lineman’s number.

Kyler has always taken care of the OL since his rookie year getting everyone custom scooters! @K1 https://t.co/IiGOT5fpXH pic.twitter.com/dxbV2KGMLK — CardinalsUpdate (@updatecardinals) December 21, 2021

In 2020, Murray gave each lineman a painting of themselves for Christmas.

Blocking is also a work of art.@K1 surprised the o-line with original paintings of themselves for Christmas this year. pic.twitter.com/3ZXZhOYMDp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2020

During training camp in 2021, Murray showed up with a surprise gift for owner Michael Bidwill. It was a painting of his father, the late Bill Bidwill surrounded by many Cardinals greats — Larry Fitzgerald, Kurt Warner, Aeneas Williams, Adrian Wilson, Larry Wilson, Jim Hart and more.

A really nice gesture by Kyler Murray given this mural to Michael Bidwill in honor of his father Mr. B. It’s in the latest episode of the Cardinals Flight Plan. https://t.co/SCnURmEKs6 pic.twitter.com/9NVuP3jTpT — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) August 6, 2021

Murray is in line for a hefty contract potentially after the 2021 season. But for right now, it’s admiring to see the 24-year-old supporting his teammates and owner of the team.

Reactions to Murray’s 2021 Christmas gifts were out of control.

Two Worrying Injuries

Coach Kliff Kingsbury on December 20 told the media that defensive lineman Jordan Phillip and dynamic rookie receiver Rondale Moore are scheduled to undergo MRIs.

The team underwent MRIs with James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins last week, so this isn’t unfamiliar territory.

Both didn’t finish Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Both positions have suffered mightily already, losing J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins to season-ending injuries. Phillips went down with a knee and ankle injury and Moore also injured his ankle on a kick return in the third quarter.

A short week against the Colts doesn’t help either party. If Phillips were to miss Week 16, backup lineman Michael Dogbe would fill in. As for Moore, that would be 2019 second-round pick Andy Isabella’s music.