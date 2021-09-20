Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Makes NFL History in Bonkers Victory

At one point, the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings had four straight lead changes in four straight possessions.

This game was insane. Kyler Murray had moments where it looked like he was in a video game. Murray was running away from the pocket to an open Rondale Moore for a touchdown before the first half.

When pressured, Murray was six of ten, for 140 yards, two touchdowns and 1 interception. Fast forward to the fourth quarter, Kyler Murray threw off his back foot on a fourth-down downfield to Christian Kirk, very reminiscent of his throw to Kirk against the Titans last week.

You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/encM5ZvvT1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 19, 2021

The Cardinals proceeded to kick a field goal to make it a 34-33 lead. The Vikings started their drive with 4:25 minutes left in the fourth quarter. An offensive holding pushed the Vikings back 10 yards, and the Cardinals forced a three-and-out.

On first down, Murray strangely ran out of bounds to stop the clock. Then, Danielle Hunter sacked Murray for a loss of 10 yards. The Cardinals were forced to check down to Chase Edmonds on third down and the Vikings forced Arizona to punt.

The Vikings managed to get to their own 48 with one minute and 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter. On a third down, Cousins went to his favorite receiver, Adam Thielen, for 12 yards.

Kirk Cousins and company got the ball to the 19, and the reliable Greg Joseph went to kick the field. Remember, Joseph made two 50+yard field goals in this game already.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal at the end of regulation to give the Cardinals the jaw-dropping victory. Announcer Gus Johnson gave us a classic call and moment that no Cardinals fan will ever forget.

The Cardinals are now 2-0 and with 34-33 victory and the mood should feel therapeutic in the locker room after that nerve-racking game.

They will head to Jacksonville for Week 3.

Murray Makes History

With his third passing touchdown against the Vikings, Kyler Murray is the 1st player in NFL history with three-plus touchdown passes and one rushing score in each of his team’s first two games of a season.

With his 3rd TD pass today, @AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray (@K1) is the 1st player in @NFL history with 3+ TD passes and a rushing TD in each of his team's first two games of a season. pic.twitter.com/berkUxdUhg — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 19, 2021

Now, Murray wasn’t exactly perfect in this game. The only touchdown in the second half for the Vikings was a pick-six by Nick Vegill. Murray threw another interception to Xavier Woods, but he was a tad late and hit as he threw it.

Nonetheless, Murray had a great rapport with his playmakers, most notably Rondale Moore and a surprising player in tight end Maxx Williams. Williams caught seven passes for 94 yards.

“Look at Kyler,” said Williams. “Look what he’s doing right now. It’s fun. I’m loving it.”

Oh, Murray is fun alright. You can’t find a better celebration on Week 2’s NFL slate than Murray’s baby yoda pose from Star Wars.

Kyler Murray with a Baby Yoda pose 😂

pic.twitter.com/YP0PqCwdPx — PFF (@PFF) September 19, 2021

Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards with an 80.6% completion percentage, four total TDs and a QB rating of 117.6.

Cardinals Were Fortunate

Through two games, the Cardinals have the second-highest point differential in the NFL with plus 26 points. That obviously has a lot to do with their 38-13 victory. But as much of a great win it was against the Vikings, they got extremely lucky.

Dalvin Cook was mowing down the defense and ran for 131 yards on 22 carries. Kirk Cousins for most of the day had ample time in the pocket, including the last drive which got them into field-goal range.