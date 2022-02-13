Kyler Murray is ‘Frustrated’ With Cardinals, NFL Insider Says

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made headlines after the Pro Bowl on February 6 when he removed all but two posts from his Instagram account.

Four days later, the Cardinals’ official Instagram account scrubbed all but two posts of Murray — one of him on 2019 draft day and a picture of him at the 2021 Pro Bowl.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

What could the Cardinals’ Instagram stunt mean? Here were three possibilities: 1) The Cardinals were trolling Murray’s social media use, 2) The team is rebranding its uniforms, which haven’t been upgraded since 2005, or 3) all of the above.

Well now, there’s a huge development coming out on Super Bowl Sunday concerning the Cardinals quarterback.

Latest Murray Report

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals are “indeed alarming” and says the quarterback is “frustrated” with the franchise.

Mortensen’s sources even described Murray as “self-centered, immature and a finger pointer” and that Murray thinks “he’s been framed as the scapegoat” and was “embarrassed” after their playoff loss to the Rams.

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Mortensen also goes on to say that the “Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB.” But it’s unclear with Mortensen’s wording if coach Kliff Kingsbury is looking for alternatives to Murray or ways to better help the young quarterback.

Where’s it headed?

Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB.

Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Mortensen is a deeply respected journalist and has worked for ESPN since 1991. Mortensen’s report is not something Cardinals fans would like to hear before their Super Bowl parties.

The quarterback was slammed heavily after the Cardinals’ loss to the Rams in the playoffs. Despite making their first playoff appearance since 2015, the Cardinals started the season 7-0 only to finish 11-6 and missed out on winning the division. And Murray had arguably one of the worst games of his career —throwing two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown while almost being sacked in his own endzone. His QBR of 8.0 was the second-worst single-game effort of his three-year career.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on February 11 also described the Murray situation in Arizona.

“He is definitely not happy about something,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I just don’t know what that is.”

What's going on with Kyler Murray?? "He is definitely not happy about something I just don't know what that is" ~@RapSheet#PMSinLA pic.twitter.com/VcLSbLQISP — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 11, 2022

Murray’s camp apparently didn’t see saw this coming according to Rapoport.

“They’re asking questions too,” said Rapoport. “I reached out to people close to Kyler Murray, and it didn’t seem like it was a planned strategy. It seemed more reactionary to me.”

Cardinals Respond to Murray Report

Murray hasn’t requested a trade. The 24-year-old hasn’t commented on the social media fiasco either. But the Cardinals responded to Mortenson’s report in a statement to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

The Cardinals have seen their wins increase in each season with Murray. Murray at one point was one of the MVP favorites, before suffering an ankle injury in Week 8 that cost him to miss three games. Murray ended the 2021 season with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and made his second Pro Bowl appearance.

Before the social media mayhem, Murray spoke to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban on what needs to change for the Cardinals.

“I wouldn’t get into too much detail but just get better,” Murray said on February 5. “I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously, everyone has to work hard individually. When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go, because it doesn’t get any easier.”