Kyler Murray Extension on Radar, Says NFL Insider Rapoport

The Arizona Cardinals don’t have pressure to extend Kyler Murray, but the clock is somewhat ticking.

Alex Clancy and Bo Brock, hosts of the Locked On Arizona Cardinals podcast, caught up with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and discussed a multitude of topics. Let’s get started.

Murray Extension on the Horizon?

Kyler Murray is entering year-three with the Cards. With a combined 37 touchdowns in 2020, he’s looking to make an even bigger leap with an even better supporting cast in 2021. So, extension time for the dynamic uprising star?

“It’s something that’s on the radar for them,” said Rapoport.

Kyler Murray in space, scary sight 🥶 pic.twitter.com/9EJOrBQRB5 — Express Football (@NFL_Express) August 2, 2021

“You want to be like the Bills in Josh Allen,” said Rapoport. “You want to be like the Ravens with Lamar Jackson where you have a quarterback that’s so good who’s going to make money in the future and just have to sign him now just to mitigate how much money you’re going to pay.

The Cardinals are in a unique situation. Murray was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of 2018, the year prior to being a first overall pick with the Cardinals. Murray has stated that playing baseball is still open to him. General manager Steve Keim and company know there’s virtually no chance he 100% switches sports entirely. But if they “show him the money” before he thinks about baseball even further, the Cards could keep him to themselves.

“If the Cardinals have to pay Kyler Murray a lot of money, then life is good,” added Rapoport. “That would mean they’re in a situation that they want to be in.”

Regarding Xavien Howard for Chandler Jones Trade Rumor

There was a rumor that the Cards turned down a Dolphins trade where the Fins would swap Xavien Howard for Chandler Jones.

Allegedly the #Dolphins reached out & offered Xavien Howard in a trade for #Cardinals Chandler Jones but were turned DAHN@JPowers25 also adds from what he's heard the price for Howard is a future 1st rounder #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/yJ2lWt0ZKD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 28, 2021

“I don’t believe that’s true. I’m not sure where that came from,” said Rapoport. “If the Cardinals traded Chandler Jones, I’d be a little surprised based on where they are as an organization and the respect they have for him.”

Late Monday night, Jones “subtweeted” Rapoport.

Cardinals DE Chandler Jones appears to have spoken out against Ian Rapoport’s comments on NFL Network this evening: 🟢 “Ian [Rapoport] doesn’t know shxt about my situation.” 🟢 “Y’all screenshot that, because I’m taking it down soon.” pic.twitter.com/9bxnjXNLOq — 🟢 ℕ𝔽𝕃 𝕊𝕒𝕡𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕥 (@NFLsapient) August 3, 2021

“I know a little bit. I don’t know if he’s angry at me or the world,” Rapoport playfully added.

Kingsbury and Keim on the Hot Seat?

Rapoport doesn’t seem there’s nearly close to a hot seat for Kingsbury and Keim as some fans would say.

“I think they have a good enough roster to be a playoff team,” Rapoport said. “I don’t know about hot seat but it would be a good time to win. It does feel like a team that went all in and when you do that, the expectations to win now also come. It’s safe to say this will be a team that everyone’s watching pretty closely.”

Maybe during the season? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Are the Cardinals Shopping Hicks?

Keim was candid when he approached linebacker Jordan Hicks after the Zaven Collins first round pick.

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks said GM Steve Keim called him a few days after drafting Zaven Collins to tell him he couldn’t compete for the starting ILB job. Hicks respected the honesty but was frustrated at his chance and job being taken away. pic.twitter.com/qTKpkHnuGr — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) July 31, 2021

Now, Hicks has candidly desired to seek a trade. Can the Cards deal Hicks?

“It seems like the team would be open to doing a deal, the right kind of deal,” said Rapoport. “I don’t know that a lot of teams want to trade for and pay a linebacker guaranteed money. I don’t get a sense there’s a great market for him now. The fact that everyone knew he was available in May and June and no one paid for him, makes me think he’ll be on the team.”

Fitzgerald Update

Free-agent Larry Fitzgerald has kept quiet on his decision to retire or play football again.

“Last time I texted with him he was cordial and nice and said no news,” Rapoport detailed. “Larry is old enough and respected enough where he’s in charge of his own message. Who knows how it’s going to break? I’m going to go ahead and guess he’s going to be in charge of it. I’ll be checking with him.”

For the time being, Fitz has teamed up with another legend, Tom Brady.

Both will have their weekly SiriusXM show along with another Hall of Famer, Jim Gray, the sportscaster. It should be a great listen.