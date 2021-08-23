Two Cardinals Make Massive Leap in NFL’s Top 100

The NFL revealed another batch of players for their top 100 list for 2021 as voted by the players on Sunday. This time, the announcement on NFL Network started from players from 40 to 11.

Two Arizona Cardinals’ players were mentioned in the latest list and made gigantic leaps from 2020. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and safety Budda Baker made the NFL’s top 100 for the second straight season. Murray was ranked 39th while Baker was ranked 19th.

Murray was 90th in 2020 while Budda barely made the cut at 97th last year. Lofty expectations are being made for the two players, but most of the pressure will be on Murray. DeAndre Hopkins has yet to be named in the list, so it appears he will make the top 10 list for next week’s list finale. That would make it four Cardinals as new free-agent addition J.J. Watt came in at No. 66.

Murray’s Year Three

Arizona’s organization starts and stops with Kyler Murray. It’s no secret that if the Cardinals don’t make the playoffs in 2021, we can expect at least one change in hierarchy.

NFL’s Jelani Scott on Murray’s ranking:

“If it was possible to clock Murray’s ascension up this list, it would probably compare to one of the explosive Cardinals QB’s highlight-reel carries,” said Scott. “After debuting at No. 90 his rookie year, Murray turned in an exceptional Year 2 on his way to earning the first of what is likely many Pro Bowl selections. He completed 67% of his passes for 3,971 yards and posted a 26-12 TD-INT ratio while leading Arizona to its best record (8-8) since 2017. If 2020 is any indication, it shouldn’t be long before Murray’s talent gets the Cards over the hump.”

Murray’s mobility makes his offensive line better as well. Murray cut down his sacks from his rookie year from 48 to 27. People questioned his size coming out of college and durability and has yet to miss a game. His understanding of avoiding the big hit and scrambling makes a big difference in becoming a fixture in the NFL.

Murray will need to communicate better in order to make the next leap. Although it was just a preseason game without DeAndre Hopkins, the Cards’ first-team offense looked miserable against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky had a problem with the lack of chatter.

"The Cardinals better wake up! … The lack of communication between Kyler Murray and his receivers is not acceptable in year three of an offense!" 😳 @danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/YKToSaYPUr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 23, 2021

Murray knows things need to change in 2021. After a 6-2 start, going backward with a 2-6 finish can’t happen again. Luckily, there’s plenty of room for improvement that Murray knows can be corrected.

“Me personally, limiting the turnovers,” he said. “That’s one thing I feel, is as far as offense goes, we’re pretty good. I know we have a lot to get better at, but I think we led the NFL in stalled drives as far as penalties and, obviously, turnovers. So I feel like if we don’t hurt ourselves, we’re hard to stop.”

Best Safety in Football?

Baker is finally getting the love he deserves. Last season, Baker received the highest contract extension for a safety. Now, he’s being ranked the best safety in football by NFL players.

NFL’s Michael Baca had this to say about Baker’s ranking:

“Baker’s tremendous 2020 not only earned him his first All-Pro season at safety but the mainstream recognition as one of the league’s most thrilling enforcers. His breakout year consisted of 118 tackles (90 solo) with two sacks, two interceptions and a highlight reel that can be put on repeat. The 5-foot-10 projectile is as sure-handed a tackler as they come and he can be found making plays at the line of scrimmage or deep downfield. The highest-ranking safety on the Top 100, Baker’s 78-spot improvement from last year is also categorized as the list’s best.”

Baker’s ability to rush the quarterback like Baca mentioned is also a superior trait from other safeties not named Jamal Adams. Baker was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October after having 31 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Baker’s leadership is something he wants to focus on in 2021. While he was a captain in 2020 due to Chandler Jones’ injury, Baker doesn’t want to be handed anything anymore.

“I’m more consistently vocal, not letting average stuff get by,” Baker said. “For me (in the past) I’d see average things and I might call it out, might not call it out. This year, definitely seeing average stuff, I’m calling it out. Helping players, whoever needs help. I know a lot of guys don’t like to ask questions, but I’ll walk up to different players and tell them different things they could have done, or if they need help for this situation, I can help.”