Insider Reveals Surprising Update on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made the decision to not participate in the first week of voluntary workout OTA’s on May 23.

Heading into the second week of workouts, things have changed as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Murray will be attending the team’s off-season programs.

Cardinals’ OTAs resume today and QB Kyler Murray is back in their training facility and expected to be on the practice field for the first time during their off-season program, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2022

Murray’s non-participation was placed under a microscope due to the uncertainty of his contract status. The 24-year-old is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and is eligible for a contract extension.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on May 23 that expected Murray to report to mandatory camps, which begin on June 14.

“We’re going to be smart throughout,” Kinsgbury said. “We understand that it’s all voluntary at this point.

The month of June has arrived. General manager Steve Keim told The Pat McAfee Show on May 23 that he expects a contract to be done this summer and called Murray “our future.” Murray was drafted No. 1 overall in 2019 by the Cardinals and took the team to the playoffs in his third season.

Plenty of speculation arose when Murray scrubbed social media posts and his agent, Erik Burkhardt, aggressively sent out a proposal letter to the Cardinals, urging the team to extend the young quarterback.

After plenty of question marks throughout the offseason, it’s now apparent that Murray and the Cardinals are in a better place with the quarterback’s participation in voluntary workouts.

