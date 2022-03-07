Insider Provides Troublesome Update on Cardinals’ Kyler Murray

The offseason situation regarding Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray never seems to end.

The 24-year-old quarterback has one more year left on his rookie contract and is eligible for a contract extension. Thus, on February 28, Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement saying they were looking for a long-term contract with the Cardinals.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim shared their support of Murray at the NFL scouting combine on March 1. A day later, both received extensions through the 2027 season.

It’s the start of a new week as NFL free agency begins in nine days. While the Cardinals have their eyes set on March 16, conversations surrounding their franchise quarterback aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Murray Wants Contract Resolved

Sports Illustrated’s MMQB writer Albert Breer discussed the ongoing situation involving Murray and the Cardinals. Breer touched on a number of topics, but his main emphasis was that the situation “has potential to get worse before it gets better.”

“And it might not wind up getting better,” said Breer. “Here’s the bottom line: Murray’s camp isn’t going to be content to wait until the summer to negotiate a new contract, which is essentially where Arizona was with its franchise quarterback when it was approached about the contract after the season.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero did hint on February 28 that Murray won’t play for his $5.5 million this season.

Breer also brought up Murray’s leverage before the 2022 draft for a new contract, which is on April 18.

There’d be a robust trade market if he were available now, with quarterback supply outweighed by demand,” Breer added. “And Murray knows if a team trades for him, it’ll extend him, too. After the draft? Teams will have their quarterback plans set, so the market won’t be near what it is now. Which means if there’d be a time to push for a trade, it’d probably have to be before the end of April.”

Quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson have received contract extensions in the summer after their respective third seasons in the league. According to Breer, a potential holdout is unlikely for Murray, who could receive fines under the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement.

Keim has acknowledged the team will use the fifth-year option on Murray. But that wouldn’t be what the young signal-caller and Burkhardt would be hoping for.