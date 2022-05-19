Insider Shares Update on Kyler Murray’s Potential Contract Demands

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals seem to be on better terms compared to the very beginning of the offseason.

The drama started when Murray removed all references to the Cardinals from his Instagram. Things spiraled out of control a week later when ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the vibes between Murray and the Cardinals were “indeed alarming” and said the quarterback was “frustrated” with the franchise.

His agent, Erik Burkhardt, would then release a contract proposal to the public, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Then on April 21, Murray tweeted, “I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home,” in response to former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that the 24-year-old quarterback wouldn’t finish his career with the Cardinals.

Murray was also excited to see the Cardinals trade for former Oklahoma teammate WR Marquise Brown on draft night.

There’s been a lack of news lately on Murray in terms of the extension front due to the NFL draft and normal May offseason cycle.

Until now.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

Insider Shares Beliefs From Around the League on Murray

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gathered information from around the league on contract updates and trade rumors for certain players.

Murray is among those players looking for a contract extension, who is entering his fourth season in the league. Fowler provided what the league thinks Murray is bound to receive in a potential extension.

“The expectation leaguewide is Murray won’t be too eager to play this season without a new deal,” said Fowler. “Many NFL execs consider Murray in the same QB pantheon as the Raiders’ Derek Carr, who recently got a $121.4 million extension over three years. Perhaps Murray can get slightly more per year due to age (24 to Carr’s 31) and a higher ceiling.”

Carr’s average annual of $40 million ranks him fifth in QB salary rankings, according to OverTheCap.com. If Murray were to receive slightly more per season, the only quarterbacks in the NFL making more than him would be Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

It’s also known that Murray won’t play under his current rookie contract. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on February 28 that Murray won’t play for his $5.5 million this season.

Ian Rapoport Shares Latest on Murray

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joined PHNX Cardinals and touched on the current relationship between Murray and the Cardinals.

“It feels to me that Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are on the same page,” said Rapoport. “Not saying they have a deal done. I think everyone was pretty much happy to go forward with a much quieter atmosphere. Not as many eight-point manifestos from Erik Burkhardt. Mostly just quiet and just get to work.”

"It got everyone on the same page. Now let's get together and do this as soon as possible because he's going to be the team's QB going forward." – @RapSheet on @PHNX_Cardinals about a Kyler Murray contract extension. Lister to the entire interviewhttps://t.co/1a8O7kovKq pic.twitter.com/tbSqb4D28X — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) May 19, 2022

Rapoport then went on to say to expect more movement concerning Murray contract talks in the summer. Quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson have received contract extensions in the summer after their respective third seasons in the league.

On May 2, general manager Steve Keim said that the two sides could “refocus” and work out a deal after the draft.

“Anytime you’ve seen quarterbacks after their third year do their contract extensions, it’s generally been anywhere from about to July to September.” Keim said on Mad Dog Radio. “It’s one of those things, when we get through free agency and the draft process, I mean it’s a lot of work we put into that. So now we can take a step back, take a breath, refocus, and try to get something done. Like I said, Kyler’s our long-term future, and there’s no doubt we wanna have him here in Arizona.”