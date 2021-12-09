Ex-Quarterback Feverishly Favors Cardinals Rival QB Over Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football is arguably the most anticipated game in the Week 14 slate.

Okay, maybe the Buffalo Bills against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could contest it.

But all eyes will be on part two of the NFC West division rivals facing off. The Cardinals beat the Rams handily 37-20 on October 3 and Arizona has since led the NFC West. The Cards currently have a 95% chance to win the division according to Football Outsiders. They snapped a seven game losing streak against the Rams in October and are trying to make another statement in Week 14.

This time it will be at the Cardinals home in State Farm Stadium. Both teams are playoff-bound and with that comes great and talented quarterbacks.

One analyst went on national television and gave a bold take concerning the quarterbacks in Arizona and Los Angeles.

Personalties Debate QB’s

On ESPN’s First Take, sports personality Stephen A. Smith and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had a debate as to who’s better between Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray on December 9.

Orlovksy had very strong words when describing his love for Stafford over Murray.

“I’d rather be wrong than to turn my back on Matthew Stafford,” said Orlovsky. “I want the guy that’s 13th, I’ll say it again, 13th all-time in yards. Kyler Murray ain’t there. I want the guy that’s 12th all time in touchdowns. I want the guy that’s fourth right now in fourth-quarter comebacks, eighth all time in the history of the NFL.”

It’s a peculiar argument since Murray is just a third-year quarterback and Stafford’s in his 13th season. As for as experience goes, Patrick Mahomes did just fine winning his first Super Bowl two years ago at the age of 24.

Former NFL quarterback Orlovsky was teammates with Stafford in Detroit from 2014-2016, but also played a role in the winless 2008 Lions season. Orlovsky started seven games and is famously known for unintentionally running out of the back of his own endzone, giving the opponent a safety. The year after, the Lions drafted Stafford with the first overall pick.

It’s understandable that Orlovsky is biased towards Stafford. He’s seen how Stafford puts the work in and has shown to be an exemplary teammate.

Stephen A. has voiced his fanhood of Murray in the past.

“Kyler Murray has put us all on notice,” Smith raved about Murray in September. “It’s a new day, and he is coming!”

Then, Orlovsky gave a rather bold and aggressive take.

“Kyler Murray is awesome,” said Orlovsky. “He’s going to be a superstar for a long time. He’s having a nice season. Matthew Stafford’s having a better season. Stafford’s second in the league when it comes to touchdowns.”

That’s where it gets a bit questionable. Yes, Orlovsky thinks Murray will be a stud for a very long time. And yes, in terms of counting numbers, Stafford beats Murray.

But Murray missed three games due to an ankle injury. The 23-year old leads the NFL in passer rating at 112.1., completion percentage, yards per attempt and is ranked second in PFF grades for QB’s.

And in their first meeting against each other in 2021, Murray had a superior day with 268 yards passing and 39 rushing yards compared to Stafford’s two interception day.

Another good showing by Murray not only can clinch a playoff spot for the Cardinals, but it can also brighten his potential MVP status.

Reaction to Orlovsky’s Opinion

Literally 10 minutes later, retired NFL veteran and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody took issue with Orlovsky’s take.

The Red Sea fanbase went to social media by storm to criticize Orlovsky’s rant.

It was very hard finding someone other than Orlovsky who thinks Stafford has performed better than Murray so far in 2021.