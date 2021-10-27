Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Shows Respect for Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

The reigning MVP visits State Farm Stadium in Week 8, and the favorite to win the NFL’s top individual award this season will be waiting for him.

Quarterback Kyler Murray said he’s looking forward to meeting 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers for the first time when the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) and Green Bay Packers (6-1) meet in an NFC showdown Thursday, October 28.

“He’s probably one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch,” Murray told reporters Tuesday, October 26, noting his respect for Rodgers’ “swag, the way he plays the game [and] what he’s done in his career.”

“I admire his game a lot,” Murray said.

The admiration appears to be mutual, as Rodgers praised Murray’s play this season, as well as his decision to play football despite being selected No. 9 overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft.

“I’ve never seen him play baseball, but it seems like he made a really good decision because he’s a dynamic quarterback/football player/athlete,” Rodgers said.

The three-time NFL MVP chuckled as he talked about watching film on Murray this season, singling out the Arizona QB’s 18-yard run on third-and-16 in the Cardinals’ 37-20 road win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

“[I’ve] watched some of the runs,” Rodgers said. “He had a run against L.A. where somehow he gets the corner [on] third-and-16 … and gets 18 yards and gets out of bounds.”

The Kyler Hesi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hkz8Li6oVy — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 5, 2021

Later on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers talked about the problems an athletic quarterback who can pass and run effectively poses for defenses.

“They can attack you so many different ways when you’ve got an athletic guy like that,” he said of Murray. “He’s talented. His arm talent is fantastic. He can run around all over the place. He’s one of if not the fastest guys on the field most of them time.”

"Kyler Murray is a talented guy & he can attack you in so many ways as an athlete.. they've been very consistent offensively & we're gonna have to keep up with them scoring wise" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/1sD8RaUMyO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 26, 2021

‘A Coach with a Great Arm’

Both quarterbacks enter the matchup after strong showings in Week 7.

Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans. Murray also had an interception in the game — his first since Week 3 — and finished with a 121.3 passer rating.

The only QB with a better rating was Rodgers, who was 27-of-35 passing for 274 yards and three TDs for a 127.6 passer rating in the Packers’ 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

Week 7 – Best Passer Ratings Aaron Rodgers – 127.6

Kyler Murray – 121.3

Matthew Stafford – 117.3

Derek Carr – 113.6

Joe Burrow – 113.5

Mac Jones – 111.7

Tom Brady – 109.8

Tua Tagovailoa – 109.5

Carson Wentz – 106.2

Ryan Tannehill – 105.3

Daniel Jones – 95.9

Matt Ryan – 95.4 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 26, 2021

Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it will be a challenge to “match wits” with Rodgers, a 17-year veteran who has “seen it all.”

“With Aaron Rodgers, it’s so different because he is a coach with a great arm,” Joseph told reporters.

“With Aaron, every play looks different because of what he’s doing [at the line of scrimmage],” he said. “Every look you give him, he has an answer for it. You won’t confuse this guy.”

Safety Budda Baker, who faced Rodgers and the Packers in 2018, called the chance to play against the veteran QB “special.”

“[He’s] one of those guys that’s probably going to be in the Hall of Fame one day, so I’m definitely excited to play against him,” Baker said.

Statistically, Murray has the edge over Rodgers so far this season — and that includes wins and losses:

Murray : 2,002 passing yards, 20 total TDs, 5 INTs, 116.8 passer rating

: 2,002 passing yards, 20 total TDs, 5 INTs, 116.8 passer rating Rodgers: 1,710 passing yards, 17 total TDs, 3 INTs, 108.2 passer rating

Murray also has stepped up in big games this season, throwing 10 touchdowns and just one interception while posting a passer rating of 125.6 in the Cardinals’ three games against teams with winning records.

Kyler Murray vs teams currently above .500 Pass TD-INT Pass Rating

Week 1 @ TEN 4-1 121.0

Week 4 @ LAR 2-0 120.3

Week 6 @ CLE 4-0 129.0

Total 10-1 125.6 pic.twitter.com/sg7em5TBxI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 26, 2021

Murray Regains Lead in MVP Race

Following his performance against the Texans, Murray reclaimed the role as odds-on favorite to win the NFL MVP this season, according to BetMGM.

Murray’s odds improved to +350 to win the award, overtaking Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (+400). Murray and Prescott were tied for the lead in the MVP race after Week 6. Rodgers is sixth on the list at +1,000, trailing fellow QBs Josh Allen (+450), Tom Brady (+700) and Matthew Stafford (+800).

Updated NFL MVP betting at @BetMGM Kyler Murray +350

Dak Prescott +400

Josh Allen +450

Tom Brady +700

Matthew Stafford +800

Aaron Rodgers +1000 • Highest Ticket%: Kyler Murray 17.0%

• Highest Handle%: Kyler Murray 17.4%

• Biggest Liability: Kyler Murray pic.twitter.com/mL5PKaig57 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 26, 2021

Murray also is listed as the favorite for MVP by Tipico Sportsbook, according to the Arizona Republic.

The Cardinals also are starting to gain more respect from bettors as they’re now tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +800 at BetMGM. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills are tied for the best odds to win after Week 7 at +500.

The Packers, Cowboys and Ravens are next with +1,100 odds.

