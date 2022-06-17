Lamar Jackson Shares Strong Reaction to Cardinals Trading for Hollywood Brown

Anytime one of your teammates gets traded or released unexpectedly, it’s going to hurt — especially if you’re the quarterback and leader of an NFL team.

That’s what Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went through when he heard the news that the Ravens traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jackson spoke about the Brown trade to reporters on June 16 after reporting to mandatory minicamp.

“I was kind of, like, hurt because that’s my boy,” Jackson said, via Arizona Sports 98.7. “It’s all good, like I said, it’s part of the business . . . When it actually happened, I’m like, what the f –? But it’s all good. It’s part of the business.”

The 25-year-old quarterback is entering his fifth year and is awaiting a new contract just like Kyler Murray. Jackson expects to stay with the Ravens for the rest of his career.

“I expect so,” Jackson said. “So, yes, I do.”

The topic with Jackson and reporters would shift to if there were any signs of Brown being traded. Jackson didn’t believe coach John Harbaugh when he mentioned the possibility of trading Brown.

“Coach called me. It was after a workout and … I was just listening to him. (They were) like, ‘We’re thinking about trading’ and stuff like that,” Jackson explained. “I didn’t buy into it, you know. It’s just conversation.”

The Cardinals dealt the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NFL draft for Brown and the 100th overall selection. With receiver DeAndre Hopkins being suspended for the first six games of 2022, the trade for the Oklahoma product made sense — especially with Brown getting to reunite with his college quarterback, Murray.

Don’t Believe Everything You Hear

After missing the playoffs in 2021, Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed on February 4 that the team planned to pick up Brown’s fifth-year option. DeCosta went on to say, “I think very highly of Marquise. I think he’s a talent. I love his personality and his competitiveness and his passion.”

Brown was DeCosta’s first draft pick after being named the Ravens’ general manager in 2019. In Brown’s third season, he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards and had a career-high 91 catches.

Brown’s $13.4 million fifth-year-option looks like a bargain compared to top wide receivers such as Tyreek Hill’s contract as he received a four-year, $120 million extension from the Dolphins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

DeCosta brought up Brown’s value and that the Ravens would need to add the wide receiver position as a need if he wouldn’t return.

“In my mind, if you look at receivers and what they’re making now, it looks like a bargain,” continued DeCosta. “He’s just a nice piece, and honestly, if we didn’t bring him back, we’d be trying to find another receiver.”

The Ravens would deal Brown two months later. While DeCosta never said the Ravens wouldn’t bring back Brown, he did say the Ravens would pick up his fifth-year option and expressed Brown’s importance to the team.

Cardinals See Future With Brown

Arizona picked up Brown’s fifth-year option and coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that he’d “love” to get an extension done.

“Yeah, we’d love to get it done,” Kingsbury said. “Hollywood is a guy that we see as a long-term answer.”

Both Murray and Brown were participants in the team’s mandatory minicamp. While both appeared in just one of the team’s three weeks of voluntary OTAs, they worked out together in the Dallas area during the offseason.

Murray got Brown up-to-speed with the team’s signals on offense.

“A lot of the signals I already knew because we were working on them so it helped me out a lot,” Brown said, via Sports Illustrated’s Aaron Decker.

Both get to re-live their productive past. Brown caught 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in their final season at Oklahoma, the same season that Murray won the Heisman trophy.