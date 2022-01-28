Former Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Drops Huge Clue on Potential Retirement

It’s crazy to think that former Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald caught his last touchdown just 13 months ago on December 20, 2020. But it’s not crazy to think that will be the last NFL touchdown of his career.

Fitzgerald has gone on the record in the past saying that he isn’t interested in playing the game of football.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

“For now I’ll be a radio broadcaster,” said Fitzgerald on his Sirius XM show with Jim Gray and Tom Brady called “Let’s Go!” in August. “Jim, to be honest with you, I just don’t have the urge to play right now. I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October (or) November moving forward. But I just, today, I just don’t have the urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that.”

Although the 11-time Pro Bowler hasn’t officially announced his retirement, Fitzgerald shared an update on January 28 that can almost be interpreted as a subtle retirement.

Fitzgerald’s Social Media Post

Fitzgerald posted on Twitter that he’s made a LinkedIn account, which is an American business and employment-oriented online service that is used for networking and career development.

Excited join the LinkedIn community! Looking forward to connecting and sharing ideas together through the platform 🙌🏾 https://t.co/AaBTB7cicG — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 28, 2022

USA Today’s Chuck Harris pointed out that Fitzgerald’s page lists himself as a former athlete.

Larry Fitzgerald announced his retirement, sort of.

On his newly launched LinkedIn page, Fitzgerald lists himself as a former athlete w/ previous work experience as an Arizona Cardinals wide receiver from 2004-2021.https://t.co/VB1wQwxqhk pic.twitter.com/3fOkyCul83 — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) January 28, 2022

98.7 Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake posted a screenshot of Fitzgerald’s description on LinkedIn.

For those holding out hope for a Larry Fitzgerald return, things aren’t looking too promising. pic.twitter.com/nySMkmcEdw — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) January 28, 2022

Of course, there have been many signs of Fitzgerald’s change of lifestyle. But none bigger than Fitzgerald being named executive chair of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee in 2023. “

“I am thrilled to be involved with the committee and its partners as we collectively look to make Super Bowl LVII the most successful to date,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald was also asked if there was consideration to coming back to the game of football after injuries to DeAndre Hopkins and Chris Godwin in December.

“Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” said Fitzgerald. “My heart goes out to both of those guys, obviously knowing DeAndre a long time (and) I love him. Former teammate, you hate to see that happen to somebody you care about.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was asked about Fitzgerald on December 17 on a possible reunion.

“I would say kick you out of the greens because I think Larry’s probably in Pinehurst on the ninth green enjoying his life with a sarsaparilla,” said Keim on Arizona Sports radio. “So I think Larry’s content where he is and really happy with his career and how his life has gone here (as part owner) with the Phoenix Suns.”

Fitzgerald doesn’t have the desire to play football. But that still won’t take away Fitzgerald’s love for the Cardinals.

Before the playoffs, Paul Cavisi of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM said that Fitzgerald reminded Christian Kirk that the playoffs are a new season and opportunity.

Fitzgerald added: “You can create a legacy for yourself.”

Joseph Ruled Out

After being interviewed by the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy, Vance Joseph is ruled out according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The current Cardinals defensive coordinator was the Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2016 before taking the Denver Broncos head coaching job in 2017.

Joseph did face growing pains as the head coach in Denver, going 12-21 until he was fired after the 2018 season.

Joseph has been the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals for three seasons and has seen improvement each year. The Cardinals have finished 11th and 12th in opposing points per game over the last two seasons after being among the worst in 2019.