Larry Fitzgerald’s Father Hinting Son Return?

The wait has been unbearable.

Arizona Cardinals fans and the rest of the NFL have been patiently waiting for 11-time Pro Bowler WR Larry Fitzgerald’s decision. Will he retire? Or will he come back for one more season?

Fitzgerald Sr.’s Cryptic Tweet

Larry Fitzgerald’s father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., was asked by a fan on Twitter if there was any news on his son. Fitzgerald Sr. had this to say:

You believe in miracles?🏈👍🕰 — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) August 11, 2021

If you aren’t aware, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. is a sportswriter for The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder. He mentioned in his tweet the infamous 1980 Olympics Miracle on Ice game between the USA and the Soviet Union where Al Michaels delivered his famous, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” USA victory call.





The emojis after his tweet is a football, a thumbs up and a clock. You could interpret that in many ways, but couldn’t you translate that to Fitzgerald coming back? The thumbs-up emoji certainly hints at a potential comeback with the clock emoji symbolizing the clock is ticking on his return.

At the same time, no one knows anything yet. As of right now, Fitzgerald has kept quiet on the subject.

For the time being, Fitz has teamed up with another legend, Tom Brady. Both will have their weekly SiriusXM show along with another Hall of Famer, Jim Gray, the sportscaster.

Fitzgerald’s Accolades

Larry Fitzgerald was selected by the Cardinals in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2004 NFL draft. Remember, Anquan Boldin was drafted the year prior. Fitz was humble as can be on draft night.

“Anquan has definitely set the bar high for Arizona receivers,” said Fitzgerald. “I just want to come in and help contribute to the productivity of the team and the offense and I want to go in there and play the best way I can. Hopefully, I’ll get myself on the field early.”

In his second season, both Boldin and Fitzgerald became only the second duo from the same team to each catch over 100 passes and hit above 1,400-yards.

“Fitz” was named First-team All-Pro in 2008 and along with Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner, went to Super Bowl 43 where they lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite losing, it was a sensational and remarkable postseason run for the future Hall-of-Famer.

The greatest individual postseason run ever? With @LarryFitzgerald returning to the @AZCardinals in 2020, we look back at his run in the 2008 #NFLPlayoffs when he went full-on Larry Legend mode: 30 catches, 546 yards, 7 TDs #RedSea (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/uJ2oOCSZGo — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2020

There were times when Fitzgerald didn’t have quality quarterbacks on the roster, but he managed to make every one of them better. Do you remember Ryan Lindley?

We are two days away from the #AZCardinals first preseason game of the year. Enjoy this beautiful circus catch by Larry Fitzgerald thrown by Ryan Lindley. Have a good morning and good day! #RedSea pic.twitter.com/bu4OXoB5aJ — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) August 11, 2021

His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team and rank second all-time behind only Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice, with 1,549.

You don’t just think about the football player side of Larry. It’s the humanitarian aspect that everyone loves. Fitzgerald finally won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2016.

Congratulations to Eli Manning & @LarryFitzgerald! 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winners, presented by @Nationwide! #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/gNlCik0KLd — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2017

Could Fitz Could Fit With 2021 Offense?

There are certainly plenty of mouths to feed in Arizona’s offense. DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella and even KeeSean Johnson and JoJo Ward are playing well in training camp.

General manager Steve Keim in May of 2021 said the Cardinals would have a spot for him if he comes back.

Bringing in the 37-year-old Fitzgerald would solely be about his leadership and guidance for the younger players. Could Fitz come in and provide if needed? Absolutely. Remember Fitz was second on the team in receptions in 2020.

Larry Fitzgerald 10 games against Eagles including playoffs 12 TDs 😳

pic.twitter.com/q1yKj8WCfa — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 20, 2020

If Fitz were to return, it’d be unlikely to see him catch over 50 receptions like 2020. But would Arizona respect and work with Fitzgerald’s future decision? Absolutely.

And I think Fitz would love to win his first Super Bowl, no matter what it takes.