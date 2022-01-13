Larry Fitzgerald Sends Strong Message to Cardinals Leading Receiver

Former legend Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t played football with the team since the 2020 season, but you can almost say he’ll still be with the team in spirit.

While Fitzgerald wasn’t able to win a Super Bowl in Arizona, the 38-year-old knows a thing or two about the playoffs. Fitzgerald still has one of the most infamous postseasons of all time during the Cardinals 2008 Super Bowl run, where he set the single postseason record for a wideout with 546 receiving yards, 30 receptions, and 7 touchdowns. He even caught two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ Super Bowl loss.

When Larry talks, people listen. The 11-time Pro Bowler caught up with a Cardinals receiver in the week leading up to their Wild Card round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fitzgerald Gives Motivation

Fitzgerald texted with Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk during the week.

According to Paul Cavisi of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Fitzgerald reminded Kirk that the playoffs are a new season and opportunity. Fitzgerald added: “You can create a legacy for yourself.”

Kirk was teammates with Fitzgerald for three years and knows a thing or two about Fitzgerald’s leadership presence. When the Cardinals lost Kirk for the last four games of the 2018 season after breaking his foot, Fitzgerald posted on Instagram a message to the rookie receiver.

“Christian…you have a destiny on this team and that destiny will not be stopped by this minor setback,” said Fitzgerald. “You’ll be one of the strongest forces that carries this team for many years to come. I’m proud of who you are as a man and proud to call you a teammate and a brother. You will work through this. Stay focused and strong. We are all with you and expecting great things from you.”

Cardinals Current State of WR’s

The 2021 Cardinals are going through a tough phase, however. The team is coming into the playoffs having lost four of its last five games and won’t have star receiver DeAndre Hopkins due to an MCL injury. That means wide receivers have to step up in Hopkins’ absence which includes Kirk, A.J. Green, Antoine Wesley and rookie Rondale Moore, who’s missed the last two games with an ankle injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Kirk was just 18 yards shy of reaching his first 1,000-yard season and will be entering free agency after the season. The 25-year-old stretches the field for the Cardinals as he led the team in targets with 103. Quarterback Kyler Murray has had a major rapport with Kirk.

Fitzgerald on the other hand hasn’t officially announced his retirement, but it’s exceedingly likely he won’t play football ever again. Fiz was asked about his future on his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,”

“Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said.

The Los Angeles Rams signed retired six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle in lieu of starting safety Jordan Fuller’s season-ending ankle injury and starting safety Taylor Rupp being in concussion protocol.

After the sudden news, social media clamored for free agent Fitzgerald, who you say is on the brink of retirement, to come back to Arizona.

Fitzgerald won’t be able to make a difference on the football field in the playoffs.

But Kirk can use Fitzgerald’s words of wisdom, which could help translate to a Cardinals playoff win.