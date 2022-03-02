Larry Fitzgerald’s Father Blasts Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals’ relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the biggest storylines in the offseason so far.

On February 28, Murray and his agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement urging the Cardinals to make the young quarterback their top priority.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cardinals!

The statement also includes a contract proposal. General manager Steve Keim was asked about the statement at the NFL scouting combine and gave his thoughts on the matter.

“I haven’t talked to them in a few days.” Keim said. “But there’s always been current dialogue. The one thing I’ll say in regards to the statement, I know everybody’s seen that, I think it’s an agent doing his job.”

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also backed Murray, who shares the same agent and entered the NFL in the same year as the 24-year-old quarterback.

“I think all of our long-term goals is for Kyler Murray to be our quarterback and he understands that,” said Kingsbury. “He understands my view of him. It’s all part of the business right now and things will continue to work through.”

Despite the outpouring of support from Keim and Kingsbury, it’s wasn’t hard to find dislike of Murray’s statement from the public.

But there was one criticism from someone who’s related to a major figure of the Cardinals organization.

Father of Legend Takes Shot at Murray

Murray’s statement didn’t go over so well with former Cardinals’ great Larry Fitzgerald’s father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., who called Murray “spoiled” in a tweet on March 2.

“He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great talent. He’s never been humbled keep working.”

He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great talent.He’s never been humbled keep working. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) March 1, 2022

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. is a sportswriter for The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder. His son hasn’t announced his retirement despite not playing in 2021.

The 11-time Pro Bowler played with Murray for two seasons and supported the young quarterback when he scrubbed all but two Instagram posts.

“I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there,” Fitzgerald said. “I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody.”

(3/3) Larry and @ckirk asked about Kyler Murray scrubbing his social media of all #AZCardinals content. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/iKc3iZTLpm — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 8, 2022

Fitzgerald has never gone against Murray on the record. But ex-NFL receiver Greg Jennings appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and said Fitzgerald’s had concerns with the franchise’s coddling of Murray.

“They’ve created this problem,” Jennings said on March 1. “It was good friend Larry Fitzgerald. I remember sitting down and talking to him and asking him about Kyler. (Fitzgerald) said one of the things he felt was that they rolled out the red carpet too soon. Too soon for a young guy. They gave (Murray) everything that he wanted, anything — he had free reign, and it started to show in his personality and how he carried himself.”

The Cardinals gave the keys to first-overall-pick Murray in 2019 after drafting Josh Rosen in the first round a year earlier.

Now, the 24-year-old is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension.

More on Keim’s Addressing of Murray

While Keim didn’t want to get into any negotiations through the media, he gave Murray praise when asked if the young quarterback deserved a potential extension.

“Looking back three years ago, the strides that he’s made both on and off the field, have been very impressive and there’s no doubt that he’s a huge reason for our turnaround and success,” said Keim.

Keim does want to keep emotions out of discussions about the quarterback’s potential contract extension.

“I’ve learned from mistakes that I’ve made.”

As one of the longest-tenured general managers in the league, Keim knows how much of a business it is for players. It’s what helped fuel an extension with star-wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“People have different ways of approaching things and I respect that,” said Keim. “You can’t get caught up taking things personal, it is a business. I’ve done contracts with players individually as recent as DeAndre Hopkins and that’s one of the things we had to talk about. To make sure that once we sat in there together face to face, that we were going to be able to talk about this like grown men and it wasn’t going to be personal and there wasn’t going to be any personal problems from it. To his credit, he did a great job and I have a lot of respect for Hopkins.