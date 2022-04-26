Proposed Trade Sends Cardinals Young ‘Physical’ Jaguars WR Starter

Every team during the NFL draft, including the Arizona Cardinals, should have a Plan B when it comes to not fixing positions of need in the early rounds.

There have been rumors of the Cardinals liking wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of the NFL draft as NFL insider Albert Breer said the team “wouldn’t stay on the clock for very long” if he were to drop to the 23rd pick.

Since it’s tough to see Williams falling, Breer has the Cardinals taking Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson in his latest mock draft. With the loss of Christian Kirk in the offseason, there’s ample reason to expect the Cardinals to draft a wide receiver high.

Logic, however, doesn’t always play out in the draft. Maybe a coveted player in another position who’s high on general manager Steve Keim’s draft board falls to the 23rd pick.

If the Cardinals weren’t to draft a wide receiver in the first, or even second round, there should be interest in a young wide receiver with potential.

B/R Lists Potential Options for Young WR

In his April 25 column for Bleacher Report, Maurice Moton listed the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers as landing spots for Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault. ESPN’s Michael DiRocco brought up on March 16 that there was talk of the team looking to move the young receiver.

Per @ESPNdirocco, the buzz is that Laviska Shenault Jr. is a player the Jaguars may be looking to move. No surprise after the team agreed to sign Christian Kirk and Zay Jones yesterday. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 15, 2022

The Jaguars signed former Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year deal worth $72 million and Zay Jones to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Jacksonville already has 2021 team reception leader Marvin Jones, which means Shenault could be the odd man out after being their second-round pick in 2020.

While Moton didn’t bring up the Cardinals, Arizona should be a team interested in the services of Shenault. The 2020 second-round pick has posted 121 catches for 1,219 yards in the last two seasons and has faced the tough task of being on below-average offenses.

Moton spoke on how Shenault can play second fiddle to any NFL offense and has comparisons to Kirk, which would appeal to the Cardinals.

Shenault isn’t going to run away from many defenders, but he’s a physical receiver who will haul in passes in traffic and breakthrough some tackles to rack up yards after the catch. The third-year pro can become a solid inside-out No. 2 receiver in any offense. Like Kirk, Shenault can line up all over the offensive formation, but he’s a bigger receiver (6’1″, 227 lbs) who can break tackles and outmuscle defenders for the ball when it’s up in the air.

There are a few concerns with Shenault. The young receiver didn’t record a touchdown and also had 10 drops in 2021. But the Cardinals could further develop the soon-to-be 24-year-old who’s set to make just $2 million this year and $2.4 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.

Shenault has two years left on his rookie contract and would help the Cardinals’ cap situation in 2022, who have just $4.4 million left in cap space per OverTheCap.

How Cardinals Could Make Trade Work

While DiRocco mentioned the possibility of the Jaguars moving Shenault, general manager Trent Baalke sounded opposed to trading the young receiver.

“I don’t know where that would even come from. We’re high on Laviska. He does a lot of good things,” Baalke told reporters this offseason. “Obviously, at his size and his speed and the things that he can do, we’ve got to find ways to get him the ball. That’s not my job, that’s coach’s job, so that’d be a great question for him, but by no means is the ship sailed on Laviska.”

That doesn’t mean trading Shenault should remain out of the question, as the Jaguars have already traded 2020 first-round pick C.J. Henderson.

If the Jags were to trade Shenault, the Cardinals could have tough sledding on making a deal work. Arizona doesn’t have a fourth or fifth-round selection in 2022 after trading up for cornerback Marco Wilson in last season’s draft and Zach Ertz during the 2021 season.

Arizona could deal 2020 third-round pick offensive lineman Josh Jones and two sixth-round picks for Shenault. Pro Football Focus graded the Jaguars 24th at offensive line in 2021 and while Jones struggled at right guard in 2021, he could be better suited at right tackle. The Jags need depth upfront as right tackle Jawaan Taylor is the team’s weakest link.

Shenault would help the Cardinals and could compliment Rondale Moore as another offensive swiss army knife. Moore totaled 18 carries in 2021 and the Jaguars ran the ball with Shenault, who has 29 touches for 132 yards in his first two seasons.

The Cardinals re-signed A.J. Green to a one-year deal but will be 34-years-old next season. If Arizona doesn’t add younger talent in the draft, Shenault could be another cheap, young option for Kyler Murray and company.